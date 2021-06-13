 Skip to main content
Bison on discussion agenda at Crane Trust potluck on Tuesday
Bison on discussion agenda at Crane Trust potluck on Tuesday

Crane Trust

After being closed for nearly 14 months because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Crane Trust Nature and Visitor Center officially opened on May 1. 

 Robert Pore, Grand Island Independent

ALDA — The Crane Trust June Potluck will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Crane Trust Nature and Visitor Center, 9325 South Alda Road.

Jacob Salter, bison coordinator at the Crane Trust, and Joshua Wiese, habitat ecologist, will present a program on “Adaptive Management of the Crane Trust Bison Herd.” They will discuss the history and genetics of the Crane Trust bison herd. They will present scientific studies being conducted and low-stress handling techniques practiced with the Crane Trust bison herd.

The program is open to the public and people attending are encouraged to bring a dish to share at the potluck.

For more information, call 308-382-1820.

