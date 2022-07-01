 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Birds lost in Gibbon house fire that displaces seven

GIBBON — Seven people are displaced after a house fire Thursday evening in Gibbon.

The Gibbon Volunteer Fire Department was called at 9 p.m. Thursday to a structure fire at 503 West Ave. When firefighters arrived on the scene, smoke had filled the single-story home and there was a fire on the northeast side coming out of a window, said Rick Brown, Gibbon Fire Chief.

It took the firefighters about 30 minutes to extinguish the blaze. The fire was contained to one room of the house, but the rest of the structure maintained smoke and heat damage.

Seven people have been displaced, and the American Red Cross has been called to assist them. No one was injured, but Brown reported the residents did lose some birds.

The Nebraska State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

Brown credited his crew for acting quickly to maintain the fire.

“The guys really did a really good job of knocking it down,” he said.

