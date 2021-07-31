Bird scooters land in Kearney; easy to ride, fun mode of transportation

Bringing the scooters to Kearney three weeks ago, Cochran said, is his company’s response to climate change.

The response to the scooters has been mostly positive, he said, but vandals have damaged some of them and some customers have disregarded the rules of use.

“If they’re being unsafe or damaging the scooters we shut them off,” Cochran said about customers misusing the scooters.

The vehicles have GPS technology that allows Cochran and his team to track where the scooters are and where they have been.

The technology helps Cochran decide where the heaviest usage occurs and where he’ll park the scooters so customers can conveniently locate and ride them. Customers can activate the scooters using their cellphones.

It costs $1 to start using a scooter and 39 cents per minute after that. Customers can ride to their location and leave the scooter, or they can reserve it for use later, Cochran explained.

He said some riders try to hop on a scooter after visiting the bars, but the rules for drinking and driving are the same on a scooter as they are in any motorized vehicle.