Bird causes power outage for 1,500 NPPD customers Monday

KEARNEY — Almost 1,500 customers were without electricity Monday morning after a bird got into a high voltage electrical switch at a Nebraska Public Power District substation in east Kearney.

According to NPPD spokesman Mark Becker, at 10:53 a.m. Monday, 1,468 customers in Kearney experienced an outage when a bird got into a part of the equipment in NPPD’s substation on Grand Avenue. The bird managed to damage a recloser.

According to an Eaton Corp. website, a recloser is an automatic, high-voltage electric switch. Like a circuit breaker on household electric lines, it shuts off electric power when trouble occurs, such as a short circuit.

Becker said power was restored to 1,215 customers at 12:03 p.m., and the remaining 253 customers were restored at 2:56 p.m.