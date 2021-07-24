Bingo a family tradition at Buffalo County Fair, Kearney Volunteer Fire Department

KEARNEY — Like cattle, cotton candy and the Ferris wheel, bingo is a staple at the Buffalo County Fair.

Every year crowds of people flock to the bingo stand east of the exhibit building on the Buffalo County Fairgrounds to try their luck at hitting the jackpot.

“We’ve been coming for 20 or 25 years,” said Julie Rodehorst of Kearney. “We would bring our kids for 4-H and then stay for bingo.”

Sponsored annually by the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department, the stand is open 6-11 p.m. every night of the fair. Cards are sold for a quarter apiece, and players can have as many cards as they want.

“I’ve seen people play six cards at a time,” said Emmett Maul, a firefighter for 44 years.

Winners get a portion of the money collected from all the cards played. The remaining money goes back to the department for fire prevention and the Junior Fire Patrol program.

Depending on the number of players jackpots can reach up to $20.

“We’ve had to scramble to dig out enough cards in the past. It’s more fun that way,” said Maul, who remembers playing bingo at the fair as a young child.

