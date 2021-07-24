Bingo a family tradition at Buffalo County Fair, Kearney Volunteer Fire Department

KEARNEY — Like cattle, cotton candy and the Ferris wheel, bingo is a staple at the Buffalo County Fair.
Every year crowds of people flock to the bingo stand east of the exhibit building on the Buffalo County Fairgrounds to try their luck at hitting the jackpot.
“We’ve been coming for 20 or 25 years,” said Julie Rodehorst of Kearney. “We would bring our kids for 4-H and then stay for bingo.”
Sponsored annually by the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department, the stand is open 6-11 p.m. every night of the fair. Cards are sold for a quarter apiece, and players can have as many cards as they want.
“I’ve seen people play six cards at a time,” said Emmett Maul, a firefighter for 44 years.
Winners get a portion of the money collected from all the cards played. The remaining money goes back to the department for fire prevention and the Junior Fire Patrol program.
Depending on the number of players jackpots can reach up to $20.
“We’ve had to scramble to dig out enough cards in the past. It’s more fun that way,” said Maul, who remembers playing bingo at the fair as a young child.
Maul, 75, said firefighters started the bingo tradition after World War II as a source of revenue for the department, and to provide entertainment at the fair. A stand was built out of pipe with a tent for a roof. Wooden planks were used for a table and seating.
During the years bingo has grown in popularity, so much that in recent years firefighters have added bleacher seating around the stand, which many nights is at capacity. Volunteer firefighters take turns calling numbers, handing out cards and collecting quarters.
Two nights of the fair KVFD’s auxiliary is in charge of the stand, and proceeds go toward their group.
Games vary from traditional bingo to four corners. The last game of the night is always a blackout.
Kortni Thompson, who’s chairperson of bingo this year with her husband Dan, sees many of the same players’ faces year after year. “It’s nice to see throughout the years the same people coming back, sitting in the same spot night after night.”
Allie Moore, 29, of Kearney is one of those frequent players. She looks forward to bingo, and the demolition derby, during every fair.
A winner many times during the years, Moore likes to give some of her jackpot back to KVFD.
“I just like that it’s going to a good cause. It’s nice to see different age ranges of players. It’s made for everybody,” said Moore. “It’s a great family activity.”
@HubChic