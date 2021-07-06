Billy and the Downliners to take center stage during Cruise Nite

KEARNEY — After 15 years of non-stop performing, the pandemic forced Billy McGuigan to pause his career.
“It was like a nuclear bomb went off on my schedule,” he said from his home in Omaha. “We lost about three years of work. But in the past month, almost everything has started to come back. We just kind of started over.”
During that time, McGuigan recorded a collection of new music and pursued other projects.
“I really just re-imagined my career,” the musician said. “I recorded an original album and we started an arts academy here in Omaha. It was a good time to stop. Our schedule was non-stop. And when you’re 15 years into a non-stop schedule, a year off does shockingly good things to your body.”
Most audiences will remember McGuigan for his Buddy Holly shows. He also performed the music of the Beatles for several years in a show called “Yesterday and Today: The Interactive Beatles Experience.”
The musician considers his desire to get back on stage as a way to work out his “pent-up energy.” To pass the time during the shutdowns, he started walking for exercise.
“I listened to a lot of music, music that I had forgotten how much I loved,” he said. “Every set list I now put together is like this joyful experience of happy songs that make you feel good. That’s what we’re playing right now. I don’t really feel like playing anything depressing or sad.”
McGuigan will bring that sense of joy to Kearney for an 8 p.m. show July 15 at the Merryman Performing Arts Center when Billy and the Downliners take the stage. The performance is part of the Cruise Nite schedule. Tickets start at $28 and are available at PickMyTickets.com.
Audiences can expect to hear rock ‘n’ roll music of the ’50s, ’60s and ’70s, played live by a six-piece band — and played with energy.
“My wheelhouse, the music that I love, is ’60s and ’70s music,” McGuigan said. “Those were trying times, much like now, but these songs have such a positive vibe to them. That’s what we’re trying to put out. And that’s what I’m listening to; I’m listening for positive messages that feel good. I know it sounds completely cheesy and lame, but that’s what everybody needs.”
McGuigan, 46, understands how music can create nostalgic feelings in listeners.
“Sometimes it feels good to do that,” he said of acknowledging nostalgic feelings. “That’s the beauty of music. I always feel that those songs are little time machines. When I play a song I can see people close their eyes and take a trip back. It’s like, ‘Oh, yeah. I’ll give you that ride.’”
Throughout the years, McGuigan has worked with a talented lineup of musicians. For his touring shows, he picks from a list of about 20 people from the Omaha area.
“We do anything from musicals to rock concerts,” he said. “I have a pool of amazing musicians; saxophone, guitar, piano, bass and drums. I’ve been at it long enough that I can be choosy about who I play with. It comes down to the fact that we’re all like minded about music. We play music because we have to, not because we’re getting paid. It’s really about the love of the game.”
The break in his career emphasized his love for music.
“I do this because it’s my calling,” McGuigan said of making music. “I would do it for free, but I’m just lucky enough to get paid. That’s the attitude of people I want who play with me.”
Members of his band must be flexible and masters at improvisation.
“We don’t ever do the same show twice. It’s always changing so you’ve got to be able to roll with the punches. I’ll admit I’m the ultimate Beatles purist. We have the ability to make the songs of The Beatles sound just like the original, but when you go off reservation just a little bit, and you go, oh, I wasn’t expecting that turn to come together. If I go off reservation on a Beatles’ song, it’s an improv that McCartney would have done live. We’re purist to a point, but, you know …”
Instead of re-creating music of the ’50s, ’60s and ’70s exactly note for note, McGuigan acknowledges how his band’s energy can give a classic song new life for the audience.
“That energy is the key,” he said. “A lot of times we find ourselves at a concert and the musicians are just going through the motions. I find that, too. It’s hard not to do that sometimes, but there’s just something about it when, hey, here’s a three-chord song and I’m going to play it like it was meant to be played instead of, here’s ‘Brown Eyed Girl,’ again.”
McGuigan finds that putting a dash of showmanship into a performance gives the audience a chance to respond to the songs. And it works two ways; it helps to motivate the musicians, too. He agrees with the old adage, “If you’re not living on the edge, you’re taking up too much room.”
“That’s the way I look at it,” he said. “Maybe I’m wrong, but it’s gotten me this far.”