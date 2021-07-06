Billy and the Downliners to take center stage during Cruise Nite

“We do anything from musicals to rock concerts,” he said. “I have a pool of amazing musicians; saxophone, guitar, piano, bass and drums. I’ve been at it long enough that I can be choosy about who I play with. It comes down to the fact that we’re all like minded about music. We play music because we have to, not because we’re getting paid. It’s really about the love of the game.”

The break in his career emphasized his love for music.

“I do this because it’s my calling,” McGuigan said of making music. “I would do it for free, but I’m just lucky enough to get paid. That’s the attitude of people I want who play with me.”

Members of his band must be flexible and masters at improvisation.

“We don’t ever do the same show twice. It’s always changing so you’ve got to be able to roll with the punches. I’ll admit I’m the ultimate Beatles purist. We have the ability to make the songs of The Beatles sound just like the original, but when you go off reservation just a little bit, and you go, oh, I wasn’t expecting that turn to come together. If I go off reservation on a Beatles’ song, it’s an improv that McCartney would have done live. We’re purist to a point, but, you know …”