 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bill McMullen’s Buffalo County Board of Commissioners replacement to be announced Wednesday
0 Comments
top story

Bill McMullen’s Buffalo County Board of Commissioners replacement to be announced Wednesday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

KEARNEY — The person who will fill the vacancy on the Buffalo County Board of Commissioners left by the death of Chairman Bill McMullen of Kearney will be announced Wednesday morning.

It will be one of the three applicants interviewed for the position last week by a panel that includes County Attorney Shawn Eatherton, Treasurer Jean Sidwell and Clerk Jan Giffin.

The three applicants are:

— David Malone, a retired real estate broker and appraiser from Kearney. He has been a Buffalo County resident for more than 30 years;

— Bill Maendele, a CHI Health Good Samaritan paramedic and Buffalo County resident for 20 years; and,

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

— Joshua Sikes, a Blueprint Engines employee whose position involves engineering, management and sales. His family has resided in Buffalo County for multiple generations.

In accordance with Nebraska statute, Eatherton, Sidwell and Giffin will appoint their selection and that person will complete McMullen’s unexpired term. A 29-year veteran, McMullen was re-elected to the county board in 2020, and his four-year term will end in 2024.

It is anticipated the appointment will be announced at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Jan. 11 is the date of the next county board meeting, when the oath of office could be administered.

McMullen’s District 6 includes northeast Kearney.

Commissioners meet twice monthly and earn an annual salary of $28,139. Primary responsibilities include the management of county funds and adoption of the budget, oversight of county property, setting salaries of appointed and elected officials, setting of tax levies and administration of several programs established by state law.

mike.konz@kearneyhub.com

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Theranos fraud trial: Elizabeth Holmes, Silicon Valley's fallen star

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Trial set for alleged assault by Kearney psychiatrist
Local News

Trial set for alleged assault by Kearney psychiatrist

Reynaldo A. De Los Angeles, 76, of Kearney was arrested in September at his office at 409 E. 25th St., on a Buffalo County warrant charging him with third-degree sexual assault, a misdemeanor. He is accused of having sexual contact with a victim without consent that didn’t cause serious personal injury at his office on Aug. 25.

Ex-Ravenna man convicted of sexual assault, child porn
Local News

Ex-Ravenna man convicted of sexual assault, child porn

  • Updated

In exchange for his pleas the Buffalo County Attorney’s office dismissed charges of solicitation of prostitution-first offense, 22 counts of felony visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct, and contributing to the delinquency, a misdemeanor.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News