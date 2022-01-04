Bill McMullen’s Buffalo County Board of Commissioners replacement to be announced Wednesday

KEARNEY — The person who will fill the vacancy on the Buffalo County Board of Commissioners left by the death of Chairman Bill McMullen of Kearney will be announced Wednesday morning.

It will be one of the three applicants interviewed for the position last week by a panel that includes County Attorney Shawn Eatherton, Treasurer Jean Sidwell and Clerk Jan Giffin.

The three applicants are:

— David Malone, a retired real estate broker and appraiser from Kearney. He has been a Buffalo County resident for more than 30 years;

— Bill Maendele, a CHI Health Good Samaritan paramedic and Buffalo County resident for 20 years; and,

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

— Joshua Sikes, a Blueprint Engines employee whose position involves engineering, management and sales. His family has resided in Buffalo County for multiple generations.

In accordance with Nebraska statute, Eatherton, Sidwell and Giffin will appoint their selection and that person will complete McMullen’s unexpired term. A 29-year veteran, McMullen was re-elected to the county board in 2020, and his four-year term will end in 2024.