Bill McMullen, Buffalo County Commissioners chair, dies at 64

KEARNEY — Longtime Buffalo County Board member Bill McMullen of Kearney has died.
He was 64 and had served on the county board since 1992, most recently as chairman, representing District 6, which includes northeast Kearney. His father, Andy McMullen, had served many years as Buffalo County attorney.
McMullen had been suffering from heart problems. His death on Friday in Lincoln was unsettling to the people in government with whom he worked.
McMullen and Deputy County Attorney Andy Hoffmeister were friends. Normally, the pair would be hunting deer this time of year or playing a final few rounds of golf before fall gave way to winter.
Hoffmeister said that McMullen enjoyed his pastimes, but what really mattered to him was being a leader in county government. As chairman of the Buffalo County Board of Commissioners, McMullen spent many hours as a problem solver and unifier, Hoffmeister said.
He said McMullen brought a great deal of patience to the board room, where he frequently sat through presentations and confrontations during public hearings to settle land use issues, form strategies for road maintenance, or to tend to important employee relations issues, such as the recent quest to improve health insurance for county employees.
“It’s better to have people participate than to operate in a vacuum,” Hoffmeister said about the public hearings that McMullen chaired.
County Clerk Jan Giffin said it was easy to see how much McMullen cared for people and county staff members. McMullen instigated employee luncheons and the annual Christmas teas. “He baked cinnamon rolls and put on the hot coffee for us. He was a kind soul,” Giffin said. “He had a public servant’s heart and looked out for Buffalo County’s employees.”
Sherry Morrow has served all of her 23 years on the board with McMullen. She said improving Buffalo County Lake east of Ravenna will be his biggest legacy. Several years ago the state of Nebraska turned over ownership of the lake to Buffalo County.
“When he brought that up and started that project, he just took that and ran with it,” Morrow said. “I think he felt like if it was ours we needed to take care of it and make it look nice and something people would want to come to and really enjoy, that it should be something people are proud of.”
Hoffmeister said as the 2018 eclipse approached and people learned Ravenna would be a prime viewing spot, McMullen worked harder to prepare the lake for the crush of visitors. Hoffmeister said McMullen even collected samples from the lake to confirm the water was safe.
Through the years Morrow said McMullen led several efforts including passing the jail bond to build a new jail, renovating the courthouse, and most recently making the county public defender’s job a full-time position.
“He was always concerned before we made a decision about how it was going to affect people,” Morrow said. “One thing I always appreciated about Bill was no matter what was going on, if I had something I wanted to talk about, countywise or not, he would always find the time. We always enjoyed talking stuff over regarding the board.”
Several years ago McMullen approached the board about having an employee appreciation luncheon that board members paid for out of their own pockets. At first McMullen did all of the cooking, Morrow said, and hosted the meal at the American Legion hall while other board members served.
Most recently McMullen wanted to host a day at the County Lake so employees and their families could enjoy the amenities, Morrow said. “He always wanted to do things for the employees. He felt if we couldn’t always give them what they wanted in pay, we could do other things to show our appreciation to them.”
Buffalo County Sheriff Neil Miller echoed Morrow.
Miller said McMullen believed in county employees and was appreciative of their work.
“It didn’t matter what department they were in, he supported them all, and always wanted to do something to show that appreciation,” Miller said.
McMullen also ran an efficient board meeting, Miller said.
“When you think of Bill McMullen, he always had a big smile. He was a very compassionate and caring person. We’re going to miss him,” Miller said.
Morrow and Miller both agree that McMullen will leave a big hole in the county board, and their lives.
“I’m going to miss him. He was a good friend, all county government aside,” Morrow said.
According to state statute, the county attorney, county clerk and county treasurer will appoint the person who will complete McMullen’s unexpired term. He was re-elected in 2020, and the person who replaces him must reside in District 6.
Hoffmeister said McMullen set an example for anyone holding public office. “He believed you couldn’t have a better life than helping people. He believed in the better good through government,” Hoffmeister said.