Bikers carry message of mental health to Kearney on Thursday

LINCOLN – Motorcyclists who began a three-day ride across Nebraska today to heighten awareness of children’s mental health issues will be stopping in Kearney at 5:10 p.m. Thursday for an event at Families CARE, 4111 Fourth Ave., No. 2.

The bikers planned to start their ride in Scottsbluff today, and as they cross the state they will pick up letters about children’s mental health written by youth, their families and other supporters to deliver on Saturday to the State Capitol and the Department of Health and Human Services. Riders will carry the message that mental health is as important as good physical health.

“Half of all lifetime mental illness begins at the age of 14 and three-quarters by age 24,” said Sheri Dawson, director of the Division of Behavioral Health for DHHS. “It’s so important to start these necessary conversations early, which allows your child to get needed help as soon as possible.”

Help is available from a variety of providers:

n Nebraska Family Helpline: 888-866-8660;

n Rural Response Hotline: 800-464-0258;

n Disaster Distress Helpline: 800-985-5990 (press 2 for Spanish;

n National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 800-273-8255 for English, 888-628-9454 for Spanish;

n National Domestic Violence Hotline: 800-799-7233;

n National Child Abuse Hotline: 800-422-4453; and,

n National Sexual Assault Hotline: 800-656-4673.