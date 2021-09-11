Big jump in first-time freshmen boosts UNK enrollment

KEARNEY – With a freshman class 125 students larger than last year, the University of Nebraska at Kearney logs an enrollment increase for fall 2021, to 6,275.

First-time, full-time freshman enrollment increased 16%, attributable to gains of 70% in out-of-state freshmen, 8.9% in Nebraska freshmen and 107% in international freshmen. Graduate student enrollment increased 0.4%.

Total undergraduates from states outside Nebraska increased 19% to 586. For the first time this fall these students are benefiting from the New Nebraskan Scholarship, a new program that discounts out-of-state tuition to the Nebraska rate. UNK freshmen from outside Nebraska make up 14.6% of the enrolled class – the highest percentage in 10 years.

“This is especially good news for UNK and for Kearney, particularly in light of the ongoing challenges with COVID-19 and economic uncertainties for some students and their families,” said Kelly Bartling, vice chancellor for enrollment management and marketing. “Our faculty, staff and students have worked hard to adjust and maintain the quality UNK experience that we are known for. Increasing enrollment is a priority and campus has worked as a team on recruitment and student success.”