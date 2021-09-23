Big Idea business pitch competition back for 10th year

KEARNEY — Big Idea Kearney is back.

The annual business pitch competition is returning for its 10th year, giving participants a chance to win up to $1,000 in seed money.

Organized by the University of Nebraska at Kearney’s Center for Entrepreneurship and Rural Development, the contest is open to anyone with a great business or product idea. Contestants will compete in one of two divisions: UNK students or community members.

Entries don’t need to be fully developed business models, but they should include:

- description of the product or service

- what problem it solves

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

- target audience

- how it would be made available to customers

To enter Big Idea Kearney, upload a two-minute video of your pitch to YouTube, then submit the link at unk.edu/bigidea. Entries must be received no later than Oct. 11. There is no cost to participate. Contestants under the age of 19 must have parental/guardian consent.