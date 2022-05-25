Big changes possibly in store if Kearney lands a new airline

KEARNEY — SkyWest Airlines announced in March it plans to pull out of Kearney and 30 other cities in June, but it appears federally subsidized air service could continue in Kearney, and it could be still be SkyWest.

“We certainly will have air service to Denver,” Kearney City Manager Michael Morgan said this week, but after reviewing proposals from three airlines interested in flying from Kearney to Denver, he cautioned travelers to expect changes.

Among those changes: Kearney will no longer have daily flights to Chicago, and the planes that a new airline flies would be different from the Bombardier-manufactured CRJ200 50-passenger jetliners flown by SkyWest, which operates as United Express.

Last week the federal Department of Transportation opened bids from the various airlines seeking to replace SkyWest as Kearney’s airline. Morgan said three regional airlines submitted proposals. They include:

- Denver Air Connection, which would fly 30- and/or 50-passenger jetliners;

- Ravn Alaska, which wants to fly 50-passenger Dash 8-300 turboprop aircraft; and,

- Boutique Air, which proposes to fly 8-9 passenger Pilatus PC-12 single-engine turboprop aircraft.

Morgan said Kearney has asked DOT to extend the time to review the proposals beyond June 10. Under its federal contact, SkyWest must continue serving Kearney until June 10, but the federal extension would temporarily prevent SkyWest from discontinuing its service from Kearney.

Morgan said it’s possible that SkyWest might decide against dropping its Kearney service and rescind its notice to discontinue flying from Kearney. Since the Utah-based commuter airline began serving Kearney, SkyWest has achieve record passenger volume month after month.

SkyWest cited a pilot shortage when it announced its plans to discontinue commuter service to 31 airports. The shortage has affected the airline industry at many levels, and some airlines are scrambling to train new pilots and boost their pay.

Of the three airlines that made proposals for the Kearney route, only one flies aircraft similar to SkyWest’s 50-passenger CRJ200s, which can fly at nearly 600 mph.

Denver Air Connection flies Embraer 145LR jetliners that cruise at almost 450 mph.

Ravn Alaska’s Dash 8-300 turboprop aircraft cruise at 328 mph. Ravn is proposing to fly to both Kearney and North Platte.

Morgan said as June 10 gets closer the situation remains unsettled, but Kearney’s position appears to be stronger than some cities who are among the 31 that SkyWest said it wants to drop. The DOT received three proposals to serve Kearney, but some cities didn’t receive any proposals.

“This is all new territory,” Morgan said. “It’s going to be interesting to see what shakes out in the next few days.”

Mike Konz, Kearney Hub

