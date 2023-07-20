KEARNEY — At the Big Apple Fun Center in south Kearney, people of all ages enjoy hours of entertainment.

General Manager Kenny Owens explained that there is something for everyone at the family fun center. He said younger people enjoy laser tag, families and adults have fun bowling and college students flock towards the bar and duckpin bowling lanes. But the best part for Owens is “seeing the kids.”

“I love the kids. They have nothing to argue about. Nothing to argue with you or fight.”

Owens said the most exotic attraction at the Big Apple is the 7D theater, which, along with the indoor go-kart track and the hyperdeck, was part an addition made about a year and a half ago. The 7D theater is an eight-chair ride that allows people to watch a movie while feeling like they’re actually in the movie. The chairs move, and riders can feel wind on their faces, moisture in the air and, in horror movies, mice scurrying up their legs.

Another part of the Big Apple's most recent addition, the hyperdeck, allows parents to interact with their kids while they play games. Kids wear virtual reality headsets and shoot at enemies, and parents can drop bombs to try and hurt the players in the game.

The mix of equipment, games and products that the Big Apple has is what makes the business so unique, said Owens. "It's a general one-stop shop."

The Big Apple also hosts a variety of events. They do adult parties, company parties, fundraisers, kid’s parties, teen parties and school outings, and they’ve even hosted two wedding receptions in the past. Owens said there may be a third wedding reception at Big Apple next year, but it depends on the bowling league schedule.

The staff at the Big Apple have just as much fun as the visitors do. Owens shared that he enjoys trying to scare new employees with a ghost story about a previous owner who haunts the building. Kieshara Russell, a Big Apple employee who restocks and hands out arcade game prizes, said that she and her coworkers get along really well, which makes time go by fast. She loves handing prizes to kids and seeing their excitement.

Lauren Parish and Laura Lucas, Kearney residents and frequent visitors of the Big Apple, said the center is a great way to stay out of the heat and have fun with their children since kids bowl free in the summers. Juliet Parish, Lauren’s daughter, said “coming with friends” is her favorite part of the Big Apple.

Owens has a simple approach to business and customer retention. “If it’s great, they’ll keep coming back,” he said.

When the Big Apple was selected as a 2023 Nebraska Passport destination this spring, Owens said he wasn’t surprised at all. “When people come to town, they need something to do,” he said. The program runs from May 1-Sept. 30 this year and aims to boost Nebraska tourism by helping travelers discover Nebraska’s hidden gems. Travelers collect stamps at each passport destination that they visit, and they earn prizes based on how many stamps they collect by the end of the summer.

Arcade Manager Mike Johnson, who is mostly-retired owner Gregg Johnson’s son, said, “It was really neat to see us get selected for that (the Nebraska Passport program).” He said it “brought in all sorts of people from everywhere. … People just coming for the stamps, and people who come and decide to check it out.”

Johnson has worked at the family business for 12 years and “overlooks everything,” including fixing and maintaining all the games. He can’t pick just one aspect of the Big Apple that is his favorite. “I like it all,” he said.

“Everybody can find something to have fun with.”

Family-friendly fun What: Enjoy arcade games, bowling, a 7D theater, hyperdeck, laser tag, sand volleyball, go-karts, miniature golf, darts and more at the Big Apple Fun Center. Where: 500 W. 4th Street in Kearney. When: Bowling, game room, miniature golf and Ballocity are open Monday-Saturday 10 a.m.-1 a.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to midnight. Go-karts, 7D theater, hyperdeck and laser tag are open Monday-Thursday 1-10 p.m., Friday 1 p.m. to midnight, Saturday 11 a.m. to midnight and Sunday 1-9 p.m. Contact: 308-234-4545. To learn more, book a party or fill out a job application, visit the Big Apple Fun Center’s website: https://bigapplefuncenter.com/.