Bible and a belt: Area pastors pitch in to build Kearney Habitat house

KEARNEY — The Rev. Matt Fowler, senior pastor at First United Methodist Church, pounded nails into the frame of a future Kearney Area Habitat for Humanity house Tuesday morning.

Cory Morris, the elders quorum president at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, arrived on his bike, followed shortly thereafter — but not on a bike — by Sister Catherine Bones, the pastoral associate at St. James Catholic Church. Dean Buse from New Life Assembly attended, too.

John Gosswein invited area faith leaders to gather at Habitat’s Marlatt Addition off 17th Street and N Avenue to enjoy lunch together and chart new ways for their congregations to help Habitat.

“This is a healthy time to reconnect with our faith ministries ... it’s our 30th year of working together for Habitat,” Gosswein said. “There are so few occasions that people of faith actually get to sit together and have conversation.”

Gosswein is a “partially-retired” pastor at Mosaic/Bethphage Village in Axtell and a six-month Habitat board member. He formally retired as pastor of Family of Christ Lutheran Church in 2021.

He called Habitat “one of Kearney’s most ecumenical groups.” Its volunteers include Methodists, Presbyterians, Lutherans and Roman Catholics, among others.

“I worked today with a man who called himself a “nominal Muslim.’ He doesn’t practice, but we got to talking. This is practicing our faith in a different way,” Gosswein said.

Over a hot lunch for clergy and volunteers prepared by Habitat board member Bonnie Mumm, Gosswein thanked the clergy for sending “willing and excited volunteers to all aspects of Habitat’s work” over the last 30 years.

Since its founding in 1992, Kearney Area Habitat has built 91 homes, and three more are in progress. Construction starts every March. Most years, homes are completed by late November, but this year, two homes could be finished by September.

“Look at that house over there,” Ken Mumm, former board president and faithful volunteer, explained to one visitor. “We got that roof up on Saturday morning. We’re ahead of last year.”

Gosswein began volunteering for Habitat on Saturdays 25 years ago, squeezing it in between performing weddings and finalized his sermon prior to Sunday services.

“I was intrigued by the direction of Habitat and the ‘laity-led’ nature of its work,” he said. He learned a lot about construction. “It was fun to move from ‘leader’ to ‘disciple,” he said. “ When I retired, I saw an opportunity to finally be part of this fun activity and volunteer with retired teachers, lawyers and bankers who love swinging a hammer and learning to build.”

He hoped the pastors would head back to their churches and invite church members to assist at Habitat. Gosswein said churches can contribute to Habitat in three ways: with time, prayers, and finances.

“I like to keep Habitat on our radar at St. James,” Sister Catherine said. “We’ve contributed financially for 30 years.”

Volunteers age 16 and over work Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Work starts at 8 a.m., with a break for rolls and devotions at 9:30 a.m. On Saturdays, a free lunch is served at noon. Work usually continues for several hours after lunch, depending on the weather and what needs to get done.

Volunteers, both individuals and groups, are always needed on construction sites. No experience is necessary. They should call ahead to Volunteer Coordinator Cindy Hayes at 308-627-6172, or e-mail her at cindyhayes83@gmail.com, so the building committee can plan accordingly.

Tuesday’s event was one of several planned to celebrate Habitat’s 30th anniversary. Details are in the works for several more. For more information, visit habitat.kearney.net.