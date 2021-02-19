Beware of scams related to COVID-19 vaccine

KEARNEY — The Two Rivers Public Health Department has learned that some residents have been called and asked for payment information over the phone regarding receiving a COVID vaccine.
“This is a scam,” said Jeremy Eschliman, health director at Two Rivers.
“No one will call and ask you for payment for receiving a vaccine. The facility where you receive your vaccine at may ask for insurance information from you at the time you receive the vaccine, but no one will call to gather that information,” he said.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General is alerting the public about fraud schemes related to COVID-19. Scammers are using telemarketing calls, text messages, social media platforms and door-to-door visits to perpetrate COVID-19-related scams.
Fraudsters are offering COVID-19 tests, HHS grants and Medicare prescription cards in exchange for personal details, including Medicare information. However, these services are unapproved and illegitimate.
- Offers to purchase COVID-19 vaccination cards are scams. Valid proof of COVID-19 vaccination can only be provided to individuals by legitimate providers administering vaccines.
- Photos of COVID-19 vaccination cards should not be shared on social media. Posting content that includes your date of birth, health care details or other personally identifiable information can be used to steal your identity.
- You will not be asked for money to enhance your ranking for vaccine eligibility.
- Government and state officials will not call you to obtain personal information in order to receive the vaccine.
- Beneficiaries should be cautious of unsolicited requests for their personal, medical and financial information. Medicare will not call beneficiaries to offer COVID-19 related products, services or benefit review.
- If you receive a suspicious call, hang up immediately.
- Do not respond to or open hyperlinks in text messages about COVID-19 from unknown individuals.
- Ignore offers or advertisements for COVID-19 testing or treatments on social media sites. If you make an appointment for a COVID-19 test online, make sure the location is an official testing site.
- Do not give your personal or financial information to anyone claiming to offer HHS grants related to COVID-19.
- Also, be aware of scammers pretending to be COVID-19 contact tracers. Legitimate contact tracers will never ask for your Medicare number, financial information or attempt to set up a COVID-19 test for you and collect payment information for the test.
If you suspect COVID-19 health care fraud, report it immediately online or call 800-HHS-TIPS (800-447-8477).