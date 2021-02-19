Beware of scams related to COVID-19 vaccine

KEARNEY — The Two Rivers Public Health Department has learned that some residents have been called and asked for payment information over the phone regarding receiving a COVID vaccine.

“This is a scam,” said Jeremy Eschliman, health director at Two Rivers.

“No one will call and ask you for payment for receiving a vaccine. The facility where you receive your vaccine at may ask for insurance information from you at the time you receive the vaccine, but no one will call to gather that information,” he said.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General is alerting the public about fraud schemes related to COVID-19. Scammers are using telemarketing calls, text messages, social media platforms and door-to-door visits to perpetrate COVID-19-related scams.

Fraudsters are offering COVID-19 tests, HHS grants and Medicare prescription cards in exchange for personal details, including Medicare information. However, these services are unapproved and illegitimate.

- Offers to purchase COVID-19 vaccination cards are scams. Valid proof of COVID-19 vaccination can only be provided to individuals by legitimate providers administering vaccines.