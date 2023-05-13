Cell phone repair
WINNER: Shatter Masters, 1324 2nd Avenue Suite B. (308) 535-1048; shatter-masters.com.
FAVORITE: Computer Hardware, 2315 2nd Avenue. (308) 234-9335; computerhardwareinc.com.
Cell phone service
WINNER: Verizon, 5110 2nd Avenue. (800) 880-1077; verizon.com.
FAVORITE: Computer Hardware, 2315 2nd Avenue. (308) 234-9335; computerhardwareinc.com.
FAVORITE: US Cellular, 5306 2nd Ave Suite C. (308) 236-2075; uscellular.com.
Computer sales and service
WINNER: Computer Hardware, 2315 2nd Avenue. (308) 234-9335; computerhardwareinc.com.
FAVORITE: Five Nines, 5915 2nd Avenue #2. (402) 817-2630; fivenines.com.
FAVORITE: Intellicom, 1700 2nd Avenue. (308) 237-0684; intellicominc.com.
Internet service provider
WINNER: Allo Fiber, 5915 2nd Avenue #8. (308) 251-5005; allocommunications.com.
FAVORITE: Great Plains Communications, 7310 2nd Avenue. (888) 343-8014; gpcom.com.
FAVORITE: Spectrum, 809 Central Avenue. (888) 406-7063; spectrum.com.
IT services
WINNER: Murray Marketing Services. (308) 440-8920; murraymarketingservices.com.
FAVORITE: Five Nines, 5915 2nd Avenue #2. (402) 817-2630; fivenines.com.
FAVORITE: Intellicom, 1700 2nd Avenue. (308) 237-0684; intellicominc.com.
Video services
WINNER: Murray Marketing Services. (308) 440-8920; murraymarketingservices.com.
FAVORITE: SCORR Marketing, 2201 Central Avenue. (308) 237-5567; scorrmarketing.com.
FAVORITE: UNK Communications & Marketing, 2504 9th Avenue. (308) 865-8441; unk.edu.