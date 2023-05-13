Book store
WINNER: The Solid Rock, 1010 3rd Avenue Suite E. (308) 234-9813; kearneysolidrock.com.
FAVORITE: The Sequel Bookshop, 5019 2nd Ave #22. (308) 455-1033; thesequelbookshop.com.
Children’s clothing
WINNER: Target, 4800 3rd Avenue. (308) 237-0644; target.com.
FAVORITE: Old Navy, 5027 2nd Avenue. (308) 238-0463; oldnavy.gap.com.
FAVORITE: Suite Child Boutique, 2304 Central Avenue. (308) 237-3044; suitechild.com.
Discount store
WINNER: Marshalls, 4700 2nd Avenue. (308) 233-5541; marshalls.com.
People are also reading…
FAVORITE: Target, 4800 3rd Avenue. (308) 237-0644; target.com.
Electronics store
WINNER: Russell’s Appliance & Electronics, 704 E 25 Street. (308) 234-6526; russellsapplianceandelectronics.com.
FAVORITE: VK Electronics, 18 W 25 Street. (308) 234-6425; vkkearney.com.
Florist
WINNER: Divas at Kearney Floral, 210 W 21st Street. (308) 234-1987; kearneyfloral.com.
FAVORITE: Hy-Vee Floral, 5212 3rd Avenue. (308) 236-0021; hy-vee.com.
Furniture
WINNER: Ashley Home Store, 4318 2nd Avenue. (308) 234-2404; ashleyfurniture.com.
FAVORITE: Bruce Furniture, 2026 Central Avenue. (308) 237-5141; brucefurniture.com.
FAVORITE: Nelson’s Furniture, 2109 Central Avenue. (308) 236-5031; shopnelsonsfurniture.com.
Gift shop
WINNER: The Rustic Patch, 2110 Central Avenue. (308) 224-3990; therusticpatch.com.
FAVORITE: Divas at Kearney Floral, 210 W 21st Street. (308) 234-1987; kearneyfloral.com.
FAVORITE: The Solid Rock, 1010 3rd Avenue Suite E. (308) 234-9813; kearneysolidrock.com.
Grocery store
FAVORITE: Family Fresh Market, 3920 2nd Avenue. (308) 236-5488; familyfreshmarket.com.
FAVORITE: Grand Central Apple Market, 7 W 25th Street. (308) 236-5041; grandcentralkearney.com.
Jewelry store
WINNER: Hawthorne Jewelry, 2104 Central Avenue. (308) 234-3773; hawthornejewelry.com.
FAVORITE: Riddle’s Jewelry, 5027 2nd Avenue. (308) 338-1400; riddlesjewelry.com.
Liquor store
WINNER: Bill’s Liquor, 2402 2nd Avenue. (308) 237-2774.
FAVORITE: Family Fresh Market Wine & Spirits, 3920 2nd Avenue. (308) 234-3220; familyfreshmarket.com.
FAVORITE: Hy-Vee, 5212 3rd Avenue. (308) 236-0020; hy-vee.com.
Mattress store
WINNER: Ashley Home Store, 4318 2nd Avenue. (308) 234-2404; ashleyfurniture.com.
FAVORITE: Bruce Furniture & Floor Covering, 2026 Central Avenue. (308) 237-5141; brucefurniture.com.
FAVORITE: Nelson’s Furniture, 2109 Central Avenue. (308) 236-5031; shopnelsonsfurniture.com.
Meat department
FAVORITE: Boogaarts Food Store, 1615 2nd Avenue. (308) 234-3613; boogaartsmarket.com.
FAVORITE: Grand Central Apple Market, 7 W 25 Street. (308) 236-5041; grandcentralkearney.com.
Men’s clothing
WINNER: Buckle, 5003 2nd Avenue suite 6. (308) 236-7966; buckle.com.
FAVORITE: Cabela’s, 3600 US-30. (308) 234-3933; cabelas.com.
FAVORITE: JC Penney, 5055 2nd Avenue Suite 28. (308) 236-5461; jcpenney.com.
Office supplies
WINNER: Office Max, 4920 3rd Avenue. (308) 234-4773; officedepot.com.
FAVORITE: Copy Cat, 2100 Avenue A. (308) 237-4677; kearneycopycat.com.
FAVORITE: Eakes Office Solutions, 2401 Avenue A. (308) 234-2538; eakes.com.
Pet supplies
WINNER: Pet Smart, 4700 2nd Avenue. (308) 455-9885; www.petsmart.com.
FAVORITE: Lucky Dog’s Place Pet Boutique, 7 West 23rd Street. (308) 627-6438; luckydogsplace.com.
FAVORITE: Orscheln Farm & Home, 910 3rd Avenue. (308) 338-5000; orschelnfarmhome.com.
Photo service
WINNER: Kirstina E Photography. (402) 641-0597; kirstinaephotography.com.
FAVORITE: The Camera Doctor, 5810 2nd Avenue. (308) 237-2521; cameradr.com.
FAVORITE: Walgreens, 2516 2nd Ave. (308) 236-8547; walgreens.com.
Print/copy center
WINNER: Copycat Printing, 2100 Avenue A. (308) 237-4677; kearneycopycat.com.
FAVORITE: LIPS Printing, 824 W 24 Street. (308) 234-2319; lipsprintzone.com.
FAVORITE: OfficeMax. 4920 3rd Avenue. (308) 234-4773; officedepot.com.
Produce department
FAVORITE: Family Fresh Market, 3920 2nd Avenue. (308) 236-5488; familyfreshmarket.com.
FAVORITE: Grand Central Apple Market, 7 W 25 Street. (308) 236-5041; grandcentralkearney.com.
Screen printing / embroidery services
WINNER: Sayler Screenprinting, 1923 Central Avenue. (308) 455-8337; saylerscreenprinting.com.
FAVORITE: 24 Hour Tees. (308) 224-6068; 24hrtees.net.
FAVORITE: Moonlight Custom Screenprinting & Embroidery, 1925 A Avenue. (308) 237-0397; moonlightcustomprinting.com.
Shoe store
WINNER: Famous Footwear, 5003 2nd Avenue suite 7. (308) 708-4023; famousfootwear.com.
FAVORITE: Brown’s Shoe Fit, 4105 2nd Avenue. (308) 234-3660; brownsshoefitcompany.com.
FAVORITE: Redman’s Shoes & Ranchwear, 2116 Central Avenue. (308) 236-5751; redmansshoesandboots.com.
Specialty store
WINNER: The Rustic Patch, 2110 Central Avenue. (308) 224-3990; therusticpatch.com.
FAVORITE: The Solid Rock, 1010 3rd Avenue Suite E. (308) 234-9813; kearneysolidrock.com.
Sporting goods
WINNER: Cabela’s, 3600 US-30. (308) 234-3933; cabelas.com.
FAVORITE: Golf Fit USA, 5012 3rd Avenue #180. (308) 455-3371; golffitusa.com.
FAVORITE: Sporting Edge, 5003 2nd Avenue. (308) 236-9877; esportingedge.com.
Trendy clothing
WINNER: Buckle, 5003 2nd Avenue suite 6. (308) 236-7966; buckle.com.
FAVORITE: Bow and Arrow Boutique, 2112 Central Avenue. (308) 455-1335; bowandarrowkearney.com.
FAVORITE: Simply Blessed Boutique, 2207 Central Avenue; besimplyblessed.com.
Wedding/formal wear
WINNER: Hello Beautiful Bridal & Formal Wear, 2309 Central Avenue. (308) 708-0678; hellobeautifulbridal.com.
FAVORITE: K-Town Couture, 3301 2nd Avenue. (308) 234-9333; ktowncouture.com.
Western/farm store
WINNER: JR’s Western Store, 710 E 25 Street. (308) 237-0506; Facebook @jrswesternne.
FAVORITE: Orscheln Farm & Home, 910 3rd Avenue. (308) 338-5000; orschelnfarmhome.com.
FAVORITE: Tractor Supply Co., 514 3rd Ave. (308) 234-1861; tractorsupply.com.
Women’s clothing
WINNER: Maurices, 5011 2nd Avenue #49. (308) 236-8686; maurices.com.
FAVORITE: Buckle, 5003 2nd Avenue suite 6. (308) 236-7966; buckle.com.
FAVORITE: Simply Blessed Boutique, 2207 Central Avenue; besimplyblessed.com.