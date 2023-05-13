Bar
WINNER: The Speakeasy, 72993 S Road Sacramento. (308) 995-4757; thespeakeasyrestaurant.com.
FAVORITE: Lucky Duck Bar and Lounge, 718 US-30 Suite B Gibbon. (308) 216-2290.
FAVORITE: Stockmen’s Bar & Grill, 114 N Main St Amherst. (308) 826-3211; Facebook @Stockmens-Bar-and-Grill.
Eating establishment
FAVORITE: Railside Highway Diner, 718 Highway 30 Gibbon. (308) 312-0029; Facebook @gibboneats.
Tourism/destination
WINNER: Pioneer Village, 138 US-6 Minden. (308) 832-1181; pioneervillage.com.
FAVORITE: Rowe Sanctuary, 44450 Elm Island Rd Gibbon. (308) 468-5282; rowe.audubon.org.
FAVORITE: The Archway Monument, 3060 E 1st Street. (308) 237-1000; archway.org.
Unique shopping
WINNER: The 308 Boutique, 320 West Avenue Holdrege. (308) 999-9020; the308boutique.com.
FAVORITE: Oliv3rs Gibbon, 49420 US-30 Gibbon. (308) 468-5000; finneysmmc.business.site.
FAVORITE: Stephanie’s, 309 West Avenue Holdrege. (308) 995-4946; stephaniesbeinspired.com.