Bartender
WINNER: Dani Butterfield - Dome Lounge, 2321 K Avenue. (308) 237-3404; thedomelounge.net.
FAVORITE: Matt Epp - The Otherside, 15 E 24th Street. (308) 251-0165; Facebook @theothersidene.
FAVORITE: Crystal L’Heureux - Thunderhead Brewing, 18 East 21 Street. (308) 237-1558; thunderheadbrewing.com.
Car salesman
WINNER: Tim O’Brien - Tim’s Auto, 825 E 25th Street. (308) 237-7100; timsauto.com.
FAVORITE: Nick Mortensen - Midway Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 219 2nd Avenue. (888) 575-1908; thinkmidway.com.
FAVORITE: Travis Lear - Platte Valley Auto, 4210 2nd Avenue. (308) 455-7859; plattevalleyauto.com.
Chiropractor
People are also reading…
WINNER: Reese Florang - Florang Chiropractic & Wellness, 2214 2nd Avenue. (308) 455-3300; florangchiropractic.com.
FAVORITE: Cory Stickney - Elite Health & Wellness, 4715 2nd Avenue. (308) 455-1500; elitekearney.com.
FAVORITE: Nathaniel Gaunt - Schrock Medical Clinic, 1616 W 39th Street. (308) 270-0810; schrockmedical.com.
Dentist
WINNER: Brett Carranza - Kearney Pediatric Dentistry, 1407 E 56 Street. (308) 236-5437; kearneykidsdentist.com.
FAVORITE: Walter Martin - Fort Theatre Dentistry, 2205 Central Avenue. (308) 237-5853; fabulousfangs.com.
FAVORITE: Jared Loschen - Prairie Meadows Dental, 1055 W 56 Street. (308) 371-3164; pmdentalgroup.com.
Eye doctor
WINNER: Betsy Turk - Lind Eye Care, 4107 7th Avenue. (308) 236-8500; lindeyecare.com
FAVORITE: Dr. Craw - Kearney Eye Institute, 411 W 39 Street. (308) 865-2760; kearneyeye.com.
FAVORITE: Mandy Johnson - Optical Gallery, 5403 N Avenue. (308) 234-9913; opticalgalleryofkearney.com.
Financial planner
WINNER: Kristina Hoelting - Barth Financial, 2202 Central Avenue #8. (308) 234-6502; barthfinancial.com.
FAVORITE: Gary Barth - Barth Financial, 2202 Central Avenue #8. (308) 234-6502; barthfinancial.com.
FAVORITE: Bruce Lear - Five Points Financial Services, 1809 W 39 Street. (308) 389-8770; 5pointsfinancial.com.
Hairstylist
WINNER: T.J. Farris - Bang Salon, 16 W 23 Street. (308) 234-3144; Facebook @bangsalonandspa.
FAVORITE: Mindy Gronewoller - Black Diamond Salon, 2000 Central Avenue. (308) 455-1179; Facebook @blackdiamondsalon.
FAVORITE: Tyler Eddy - The Razors Edge Salon & Barbershop, 2004 Central Ave. (308) 338-0067; the-razors-edge-salon.com.
HVAC technician
WINNER: Kraig Axmann - Axmann Heating & Air. (308) 388-2010; axmannheatingandair.com.
FAVORITE: Kent Reinke - Reinke HVAC, 4120 Airport Rd. (308) 234-3003; reinkeshvac.com.
FAVORITE: Terry Holmes - Thurston Heating & Air, 21 E 24 Street. (308) 624-3485; thurstonheatingandair.com.
Insurance agent
WINNER: Cory Kruse - State Farm, 3320 2nd Avenue. (308) 234-2740; corykruse.com.
FAVORITE: Michole Yaw - American Family, 5 W 21 Street. (308) 455-9333; Facebook @micholeyawagency.
FAVORITE: Rick Smith - Farm Bureau, 3915 Avenue N Suite A. (308) 234-2222; fbfs.com.
Lawyer
WINNER: Justin Herrmann - Jacobsen Orr Lindstrom & Holbrook PC LLO, 322 W 39th Street. (308) 234-5579; jacobsenorr.com.
FAVORITE: Bergan E. Schumacher - Bruner Frank Schumacher Husak Simpson, 5804 1st Avenue. (308) 455-1046; brunerfrank.com.
FAVORITE: Liz Klingelhoefer - Jacobsen Orr Lindstrom & Holbrook, 322 W 39th Street. (308) 234-5579; jacobsenorr.com.
Mortgage lender
WINNER: Lori Leonard - Pinnacle Bank, 5404 2nd Avenue. (308) 234-8573; pinnbank.com.
FAVORITE: Laura Bailey - First National Bank of Omaha, 2223 2nd Avenue. (308) 234-7206; fnbo.com/mortgage/lbailey.
FAVORITE: Kylee Fish - Trius Federal Credit Union, 2915 2nd Ave. (308) 234-9311; triusfcu.com.
OB/GYN
WINNER: Amie Jorgensen - Contemporary OBGYN, 101 W 24 Street. (308) 856-2740; cobgyn.com.
FAVORITE: Keri H. Philpot - Contemporary OB/GYN, 101 W 24 Street. (308) 865-2740; cobgyn.com.
FAVORITE: Gina Torpin - Contemporary OBGYN, 101 W 24 Street. (308) 856-2740; cobgyn.com.
Orthodontist
WINNER: Peter Longo - Longo Family Orthodontics, 5409 E 55 Street. (308) 224-2292; longobraces.com.
FAVORITE: Steven Meier - Central Nebraska Orthodontics, 5609 1st Avenue. (308) 381-8150; cneortho.com.
FAVORITE: Steven Swenson - Swenson Orthodontics, 408 W 39 Street. (308) 234-9226; kearneybraces.com.
Personal trainer
WINNER: Johanna Wagner - Anytime Fitness, 810 E 56th Street. (308) 233-5500; anytimefitness.com.
FAVORITE: Amy Barth - Just For Ladies, 1540 W 56 Street Suite B. (308) 237-4949; justforladiesfitness.com.
FAVORITE: Terri Miller - Kearney Family YMCA, 4500 6th Avenue. (308) 237-9622; kearneyymca.org.
Photographer
WINNER: Kirstina Quintana - Kirstina E Photography. (402) 641-0597; kirstinaephotography.com.
FAVORITE: Brian Baer - Baer Studios, 8470 2nd Avenue. (308) 234-2601; baerphoto.com.
FAVORITE: Katie Autry - Katie Autry Photography. (913) 378-4632; katieautryphotography.com.
Radio/TV personality
WINNER: Doug Duda - 98.9 The Vibe / ESPN Radio, 403 E 25 Street. (308) 236-9900; Facebook @989TheVibeNE.
FAVORITE: Melissa Free - NRG Y-102, 2223 Central Avenue. (308) 698-2100; krny.com.
FAVORITE: Scotty O - NRG Y-102, 2223 Central Avenue. (308) 698-2100; krny.com.
Real estate agent
WINNER: Amir Rizik - Keller Williams Heartland, 5617 2nd Avenue. (308) 293-6830; amirrizik.kw.com.
FAVORITE: Kelli Rucker - Coldwell Banker Town & Country Realty, 4503 2nd Avenue. (308) 236-5466; coldwellbankerkearney.com.
FAVORITE: Kelsey Janssen - Coldwell Banker Town & Country Realty, 4503 2nd Avenue. (308) 236-5466; coldwellbankerkearney.com.
Tattoo artist
WINNER: Scott Clevenger - Olde Towne Tattoo, 2007 Central Avenue. (308) 455-1122; Facebook @OldeTowneTattooandPiercing.
FAVORITE: Justin Sadd - Babalu’s, 1220 Central Avenue #2. (308) 325-8872; Facebook @BabalusProfessionalTattooStudio.
FAVORITE: Matty Mattson - Olde Towne Tattoo, 2007 Central Avenue. (308) 455-1122; Facebook @OldeTowneTattooandPiercing.
Veterinarian
WINNER: Brandon Beebout - Hilltop Pet Clinic, 4507 1st Avenue Place. (308) 236-5912; hilltoppetclinic.com.
FAVORITE: Frances Hardin - Cottonwood Veterinary Clinic, 5912 2nd Avenue. (308) 234-8118; cottonwoodveterinaryclinic.com.
FAVORITE: Allen Stones - Northgate Veterinary Clinic, 404 E 56th Street. (308) 234-9512; Facebook @NorthgateVetClinic.
Wait staff (workplace)
WINNER: Cunningham’s on the Lake, 610 Talmadge Street Suite A. (308) 237-5122; cunninghams-journal.com.
FAVORITE: Alley Rose, 2013 Central Avenue. (308) 234-1261; alleyrose.com.
FAVORITE: Jerseys Sports Bar and Grill, 5012 3rd Avenue. (308) 234-3979; Facebook @JerseysKearney.