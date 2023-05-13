Assisted living center
WINNER: Broadwell Senior Living, 617 22 Avenue. (308) 224-2226; broadwellkearney.com.
FAVORITE: Cambridge Court Assisted Living, 4107 Central Avenue. (308) 237-3773; cambridgecourtne.com.
FAVORITE: Kinship Pointe Kearney Northridge, 5410 17th Avenue. (308) 698-5410; Facebook @kinshippointenorthridge.
Chiropractic office
WINNER: Elite Health and Wellness, 4715 2nd Avenue. (308) 455-1500; elitekearney.com.
FAVORITE: Florang Chiropractic & Wellness, 2214 2nd Avenue. (308) 455-3300; florangchiropractic.com.
FAVORITE: Schrock Medical Clinic, 1616 W 39th Street. (308) 270-0810; schrockmedical.com.
Dentist office
WINNER: Kearney Pediatric Dentistry, 1407 E 56 Street. (308) 236-5437; kearneykidsdentist.com.
FAVORITE: Lyon Family Dentistry, 2714 2nd Avenue Suite B. (308) 455-8225; lyonfamilydentistry.com.
FAVORITE: Prairie Meadows Dental, 1055 W 56 Street. (308) 371-3164; pmdentalgroup.com.
Dermatologist
WINNER: Dr. Sharon Bond, 303 E 6 Street. (308) 865-2214; drsharonbond.com.
FAVORITE: Dr. Kingsley, 404 W 39 Street. (308) 865-2331; dermatologypckearney.com.
FAVORITE: Golden Rule Skin Clinic at Elite Health & Wellness, 4715 2nd Avenue. (308) 455-1500; elitekearney.com/provider/andrea-chrisman.
Eye care office
WINNER: Kearney Eye Institute, 411 W 39 Street. (308) 865-2760; kearneyeye.com.
FAVORITE: Lind Eye Care, 4107 7th Avenue. (308) 236-8500; lindeyecare.com.
FAVORITE: Optical Gallery, 5403 N Avenue. (308) 234-9913; opticalgalleryofkearney.com.
Hearing clinic
WINNER: ENT Physicians of Kearney, 615 W 39 Street. (308) 865-2277; entphysiciansofkearney.com.
FAVORITE: Audiology & Hearing Center of Kearney, 6415 2nd Avenue #2. (308) 708-7353; Facebook @audiologyandhearingcenterofkearney.
FAVORITE: Miracle-Ear Hearing Aid Center, 3805 2nd Avenue. (308) 830-7243; miracle-ear.com.
In-home health care company
WINNER: AseraCare Hospice Care, 6415 2nd Avenue Suite 3. (308) 698-0580; Facebook @aseracarekearney.
FAVORITE: Brookestone Home Health. (308) 995-4375; brookestonehomehealthhospice.com.
FAVORITE: Tabitha Home Health & Hospice Care. (308) 398-6002; tabitha.org.
Medical clinic
WINNER: Family Practice Associates PC, 620 E 25 Street. (308) 865-2767; kearneyfpa.com.
FAVORITE: Platte Valley Medical Group, 816 22nd Avenue. (308) 865-2263; plattevalleymed.com.
Nursing home
WINNER: Mount Carmel, 412 W 18 Street. (308) 237-2287; mountcarmelhome.org.
FAVORITE: Brookestone Gardens, 2615 W 11 Street. (308) 236-0211; brookestonegardens.com.
FAVORITE: Mother Hull Home, 125 E 23rd Street. (308) 234-2447; motherhullhome.com.
Nutrition shop
WINNER: Natural Foods, 3704 2nd Avenue. (308) 234-2401; naturalfoodsofkearney.com.
FAVORITE: Nutrishop Kearney, 2715 2nd Ave Suite B. (308) 224-3277; nutrishopkearney.com.
FAVORITE: Rexius Nutrition, 1420 West 24th Street Suite B. (308) 455-3443; Facebook @rexiusnutritionkearney.
Pharmacy
WINNER: Hy-Vee Pharmacy, 5212 3rd Avenue. (308) 236-0022; hy-vee.com.
FAVORITE: U-Save Pharmacy, 3611 2nd Avenue. (308) 455-1555; usavepharmacy.com.
FAVORITE: Valley Pharmacy, 211 W 33rd Street. (308) 234-3300; valleypharmacykearney.com.
Physical therapy clinic
WINNER: New West Orthopaedic & Sports Rehabilitation, 2810 W 35 Street. (308) 237-7388; newwestpt.com.
FAVORITE: Family Physical Therapy, 620 E 25th Street Suite 7. (308) 455-1781; familypt.com.
Spa / pampering / medical aesthetics
WINNER: Elite Health and Wellness, 4715 2nd Avenue. (308) 455-1500; elitekearney.com.
FAVORITE: Kearney Massage & Day Spa, 215 W 29th Suite B. (308) 627-0463; kearneymassage.com.
FAVORITE: U Med Spa, 610 W Talmadge Rd Suite B. (308) 224-2131; umedspa-awc.com.
Sports medicine / orthopedics
WINNER: New West Sports Medicine & Orthopaedic Surgery, 2810 W 35 Street. (308) 865-2570; newwestsportsmedicine.com.
FAVORITE: Florang Chiropractic & Wellness, 2214 2nd Avenue. (308) 455-3300; florangchiropractic.com.
Surgery facility
WINNER: Heartland Surgery Center, 3515 30th Avenue. (308) 865-2670; heartlandsurgery.com.
FAVORITE: CHI Health Good Samaritan, 10 E 31 Street. (308) 865-7100; chihealth.com/good-samaritan.
FAVORITE: Kearney Regional Medical Center, 804 22nd Avenue. (308) 455-3600; bryanhealth.com/locations/hospitals/krmc.
Veterinarian clinic
WINNER: Hilltop Pet Clinic, 4507 1st Avenue Place. (308) 236-5912; hilltoppetclinic.com.
FAVORITE: Cottonwood Veterinary Clinic, 5912 2nd Avenue. (308) 234-8118; cottonwoodveterinaryclinic.com.
FAVORITE: West Villa Animal Hospital, 2518 W 24th Street. (308) 234-9911; westvillaanimalhospital.com.