Bar/pub
WINNER: McCue’s, 2008 A Avenue. (308) 708-7750; mccuesnebraskataproom.com.
FAVORITE: Cunningham’s Journal, 15 W 23 Street. (308) 236-9737; cunninghams-journal.com.
FAVORITE: Jerseys Sports Bar and Grill, 5012 3rd Avenue. (308) 234-3979; Facebook @JerseysKearney.
Birthday place — adults
WINNER: Birdies and Brews, 5915 2nd Avenue #4. (308) 251-6165; birdiesnbrewskrny.com.
FAVORITE: Axe Holes, 5012 3rd Avenue Suite 150. (308) 455-8321; axeholeskearney.com.
FAVORITE: Cunningham’s on the Lake, 610 Talmadge Street Suite A. (308) 237-5122; cunninghams-journal.com.
Birthday place — kids
WINNER: Big Apple Fun Center, 500 W 4th Street. (308) 234-4545; bigapplefuncenter.com.
FAVORITE: Kearney Area Children’s Museum, 5827 4th Avenue. (308) 698-2228; kearneychildrensmuseum.org.
FAVORITE: Waka Waka Ice Cream Parlor & Arcade, 5012 3rd Avenue. (308) 455-1643; Facebook @Waka-Waka-Ice-Cream-Parlor.
Happy hour
WINNER: McCues, 2008 A Avenue. (308) 708-7750; mccuesnebraskataproom.com.
FAVORITE: Alley Rose, 2013 Central Avenue. (308) 234-1261; alleyrose.com.
FAVORITE: Jerseys Sports Bar and Grill, 5012 3rd Avenue. (308) 234-3979; Facebook @JerseysKearney.
Karaoke
WINNER: Brix, 14 East 21 Street. (308) 455-1106; brixkearney.com
FAVORITE: Copperfields, 13 E 21 Street. (308) 237-9259; Facebook @copperfieldsbarkearney.
FAVORITE: The Church Key, 1912 Central Avenue. (308) 455-3227; Facebook @thechurchkey1.
Kid-friendly/family entertainment
WINNER: Big Apple Fun Center, 500 W 4th Street. (308) 234-4545; bigapplefuncenter.com.
FAVORITE: Golden Ticket Cinema, 5031 2nd Avenue. (308) 455-8669; Facebook @GTCHilltop4.
FAVORITE: Kearney Area Children’s Museum, 5827 4th Avenue. (308) 698-2228; kearneychildrensmuseum.org.
Live entertainment venue
WINNER: Joe’s Honky Tonk, 2023 1st Avenue. (308) 455-1194; Facebook @Joeshonkytonk.
FAVORITE: Cunningham’s Journal, 15 W 23 Street. (308) 236-9737; cunninghams-journal.com.
FAVORITE: The Otherside, 15 E 24 Street. (308) 251-0165; Facebook @theothersidene.
Live performer or entertainment
WINNER: Askin’ Nebraskan Trivia - Jim Fields. Facebook @askinnebraskan.
FAVORITE: Dave Lerbakken Solo Show. (308) 440-4321; Facebook @davesoloshow.
FAVORITE: Luke Mills. (308) 627-1748; lukemillsmusic.com.
FAVORITE: Tim Zach. (308) 380-9833; Facebook @timzachmusic.
Parade, festival or fair
WINNER: Buffalo County Fair, 3807 Avenue N. (308) 236-1201; buffalocountyfairgrounds.com.
FAVORITE: Kearney Cruise Night, downtown Kearney; cruisenite.org.
FAVORITE: UNK Homecoming Parade, 2504 9th Avenue. (308) 865-8441; unk.edu.
Park
WINNER: Yanney Park, 2020 W 11 Street. (308) 237-4644; yanneypark.org.
FAVORITE: Cottonmill Park, 2795 Cottonmill Avenue. (308) 237-7251; cityofkearney.org/1874/Cottonmill-Park.
FAVORITE: Harmon Park, 3100 5th Avenue. (308) 237-4644; cityofkearney.org/1883/Harmon-Park.
Radio station
WINNER: NRG Y-102, 2223 Central Avenue. (308) 698-2100; krny.com.
FAVORITE: 93.1 The River, 1007 Plum Creek Pkwy Lexington. (844) 931-9000; facebook.com/931TheRiver.
FAVORITE: 98.9 The Vibe, 403 E 25 Street. (308) 236-9900; Facebook @989TheVibeNE.
Sports bar
WINNER: Jersey’s Sports Bar and Grill, 5012 3rd Avenue. (308) 234-3979; Facebook @JerseysKearney.
FAVORITE: Fanatics Sports Bar, 2021 Central Avenue. (308) 233-0030; fanaticskearney.com.
FAVORITE: The Crafty Dog Sports Bar, 1325 2nd Avenue Suite A. (308) 455-4060; thecraftydogkearney.com.
TV station
WINNER: NTV, 1078 25 Road, Axtell. (308) 743-2494; nebraska.tv.
FAVORITE: KSNB NBC Local 4, 6475 Osborne Drive West Hastings. 402-463-1321; ksnblocal4.com.
Wine selection
WINNER: Hy-Vee, 5212 3rd Avenue. (308) 236-0020; hy-vee.com.
FAVORITE: Alley Rose, 2013 Central Avenue. (308) 234-1261; alleyrose.com.
FAVORITE: Bills Liquor, 2402 2nd Avenue. (308) 237-2774.