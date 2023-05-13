Asian restaurant
WINNER: Kyoto, 404 3rd Avenue. (308) 224-2636; kyotosteakhousene.com.
FAVORITE: Hunans, 305 W 11th Street. (308) 234-6531; hunankearneyfood.com.
FAVORITE: Suwannee Thai Cuisine, 1420 West 24 Street. (308) 234-2289.
Atmosphere
WINNER: Cunningham’s on the Lake, 610 Talmadge Street Suite A. (308) 237-5122; cunninghams-journal.com.
FAVORITE: Fyre Modern Grill, 707 Talmadge Street. (308) 455-6899; fyremoderngrill.com.
Bakery
WINNER: K-Town Cakery at Central Mercantile, 2206 Central Avenue. (308) 455-0484; Facebook @KtownCakery.
FAVORITE: Daylight Donuts, 2315 2nd Avenue. (308) 236-6691; Facebook @kearneydaylightdonut.
FAVORITE: SmallCakes Cupcakery, 2222 2nd Avenue. (308) 455-3355; smallcakesofnebraska.com.
BBQ restaurant
WINNER: Mom and Dads BBQ, 222 W 42 Street. (308) 234-4696; momanddadsbbqandcatering.com.
FAVORITE: S.A.M Que, 324 3rd Avenue. (308) 455-1190; samqueandcatering.com.
FAVORITE: Whiskey Creek, 407 2nd Avenue. (308) 237-4300; whiskeycreek.com.
Breakfast
WINNER: Good Evans, 1010 3rd Avenue Suite F. (308) 455-1100; goodevans.com.
FAVORITE: The Breakfast Cart, 2524 1st Avenue #6. (308) 234-5497; breakfastcartandcatering.com.
FAVORITE: The Lodge Restaurant, 1401 2nd Avenue. (308) 234-2729; Facebook @eatatthelodge.
Brunch
WINNER: Good Evans, 1010 3rd Avenue Suite F. (308) 455-1100; goodevans.com.
FAVORITE: The Breakfast Cart, 2524 1st Avenue #6. (308) 234-5497; breakfastcartandcatering.com.
FAVORITE: The Lodge Restaurant, 1401 2nd Avenue. (308) 234-2729; Facebook @eatatthelodge.
Buffet
FAVORITE: Fyre Modern Grill, 707 Talmadge Street. (308) 455-6899; fyremoderngrill.com.
FAVORITE: Gambino’s Pizza, 2715 2nd Avenue. (308) 224-2624; Facebook @GambinosPizzaKearney.
Caterer
FAVORITE: Qdoba, 2414 2nd Avenue. (308) 236-5447; qdoba.com.
FAVORITE: Younes Hospitality, 416 W Talmadge Street. (308) 234-7300; younes.com.
Children’s menu
FAVORITE: Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, 609 2nd Avenue. (308) 234-7375; perkinsrestaurants.com.
FAVORITE: The Crafty Dog Sports Bar, 1325 2nd Avenue Suite A. (308) 455-4060; thecraftydogkearney.com.
Coffee/coffeehouse
WINNER: Barista’s Daily Grind, 2301 13th Ave & 1502 2nd Ave. (308) 236-8728; baristasdailygrind.com.
FAVORITE: Java Junction, 2708 Avenue N Pl. (308) 455-8055; Facebook @javajunctionkearney.
FAVORITE: Scooter’s, 4402 2nd Avenue. (308) 236-2133; Facebook @ScootersCoffee92.
Curbside pickup
WINNER: Applebee’s, 5605 2nd Avenue. (308) 698-6000; applebees.com.
FAVORITE: Cunningham's on the Lake, 610 Talmadge Street Suite A. (308) 237-5122; cunninghams-journal.com.
FAVORITE: The Crafty Dog Sports Bar, 1325 2nd Avenue Suite A. (308) 455-4060; thecraftydogkearney.com.
Date/romantic place
FAVORITE: Cunningham's on the Lake, 610 Talmadge Street Suite A. (308) 237-5122; cunninghams-journal.com.
Deli/sandwiches
WINNER: Jimmy John’s, 2524 1st Avenue. (308) 236-5588; jimmyjohns.com.
FAVORITE: Angus Burgers & Shakes, 421 Talmadge Street. (308) 455-6218; angusburgersandshakes.com.
FAVORITE: Firehouse Subs, 1010 3rd Avenue Suite B. (308) 455-3330; firehousesubs.com.
Dessert
WINNER: Dairy Queen, 3711 2nd Avenue. (308) 237-7835; dairyqueen.com.
FAVORITE: K-Town Cakery at Central Mercantile, 2206 Central Avenue. (308) 455-0484; Facebook @KtownCakery.
Fast food
WINNER: Runza Restaurant, 325 W 39th Street & 815 2nd Avenue; runza.com.
FAVORITE: Nick’s Gyros, 1300 W 24 Street. (308) 237-3287; Facebook @kearneynicksgyros.
FAVORITE: Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, 3720 2nd Avenue. (308) 224-3442; raisingcanes.com.
Food truck
WINNER: Nick’s Gyros, 1300 W 24 Street. (308) 237-3287; Facebook @kearneynicksgyros.
FAVORITE: Burgos Queen, 2400 Central Ave Suite C. (308) 233-1424; Facebook @Burgosfoodtruck.
FAVORITE: Sprocket Dogs. (308) 380-4612; Facebook @sprocketsfamousfreedomdogs.
French fries
WINNER: Runza Restaurant, 325 W 39th Street & 815 2nd Avenue; runza.com.
FAVORITE: Angus Burgers and Shakes, 421 Talmadge Street. (308) 455-6218; angusburgersandshakes.com.
FAVORITE: Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, 1010 3rd Ave Suite G. (308) 455-1708; freddysusa.com.
Hamburgers
FAVORITE: Cunningham's on the Lake, 610 Talmadge Street Suite A. (308) 237-5122; cunninghams-journal.com.
FAVORITE: Runza Restaurant, 325 W 39th Street & 815 2nd Avenue; runza.com.
Ice cream / yogurt / frozen treats
WINNER: Dairy Queen, 3711 2nd Avenue. (308) 237-7835; dairyqueen.com.
FAVORITE: Angus Burgers & Shakes, 421 Talmadge Street. (308) 455-6218; angusburgersandshakes.com.
FAVORITE: Culver’s, 5010 2nd Avenue. (308) 338-1905; culvers.com.
Italian restaurant
WINNER: Joy’s Table Pasta & Steak, 110 2nd Avenue. (308) 455-8013; joystablekearney.com.
FAVORITE: Billy Jack’s Pizza Pub, 810 3rd Avenue. (308) 251-6240; billyjackspizza.com.
FAVORITE: Gambino’s Pizza, 2715 2nd Avenue Suite A. (308) 224-2624; Facebook @GambinosPizzaKearney.
Kid-friendly/family restaurant
FAVORITE: Billy Jack’s Pizza, 810 3rd Avenue. (308) 251-6240; billyjackspizza.com.
FAVORITE: The Crafty Dog Sports Bar, 1325 2nd Avenue Suite A. (308) 455-4060; thecraftydogkearney.com.
Local secret
WINNER: Suwannee Thai Cuisine, 1420 West 24 Street. (308) 234-2289.
FAVORITE: The Lodge Restaurant, 1401 2nd Avenue. (308) 234-2729; Facebook @eatatthelodge.
Mexican restaurant
WINNER: San Pedro, 3907 Central Avenue. (308) 238-0092.
FAVORITE: El Potrero, 5012 3rd Avenue #120. (308) 236-7706; Facebook @KearneyElPotrero.
FAVORITE: Margaritas, 119 3rd Avenue. (308) 455-3484; 3margaritas.com/kearney.
Pizza
WINNER: Billy Jacks Pizza Pub, 810 3rd Avenue. (308) 251-6240; billyjackspizza.com.
FAVORITE: Gambino’s Pizza, 2715 2nd Avenue. (308) 224-2624; Facebook @GambinosPizzaKearney.
FAVORITE: Thunderhead Brewing, 18 East 21 Street. (308) 237-1558; thunderheadbrewing.com.
Prime rib
FAVORITE: The Lodge Restaurant, 1401 2nd Avenue. (308) 234-2729; Facebook @eatatthelodge.
Salad bar
FAVORITE: Gambino’s Pizza, 2715 2nd Avenue. (308) 224-2624; Facebook @GambinosPizzaKearney.
FAVORITE: Valentino’s, 5115 2nd Ave. (308) 233-3888; valentinos.com.
Seafood
WINNER: Red Lobster, 121 2nd Avenue. (308) 237-5805; redlobster.com.
FAVORITE: Kyoto, 404 3rd Avenue. (308) 224-2636; kyotosteakhousene.com.
Steak
WINNER: Joy’s Table Pasta & Steak, 110 2nd Avenue. (308) 455-8013; joystablekearney.com.
FAVORITE: Alley Rose, 2013 Central Avenue. (308) 234-1261; alleyrose.com.
FAVORITE: Coppermill Steakhouse, 421 Talmadge #2. (308) 455-4580; coppermillsteakhouse.com.
Wings
WINNER: Chicken Coop Sports Bar & Grill, 2115 Avenue A. (308) 338-8500; chickencoopsportsbar.com/kearney.
FAVORITE: Buffalo Wild Wings, 5208 2nd Avenue. (308) 238-2288; buffalowildwings.com.
FAVORITE: Jerseys Sports Bar and Grill, 5012 3rd Avenue. (308) 234-3979; Facebook @JerseysKearney.