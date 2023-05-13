Best customer service
WINNER: Kearney Public Library, 2020 1st Avenue. (308) 233-3282; cityofkearney.org/1475/Library.
FAVORITE: First National Bank of Omaha, 2223 2nd Avenue. (308) 234-0606; fnbo.com.
FAVORITE: Trius Federal Credit Union, 2915 2nd Ave. (308) 234-9311; triusfcu.com.
Best place to work
WINNER: Kearney Regional Medical Center, 804 22nd Avenue. (308) 455-3600; bryanhealth.com/locations/hospitals/krmc.
FAVORITE: The Razors Edge Salon & Barbershop, 2004 Central Avenue. (308) 338-0067; the-razors-edge-salon.com.
FAVORITE: University of Nebraska at Kearney, 2504 9th Avenue. (308) 865-8441; unk.edu.
Counseling center
WINNER: Elevate Counseling and Consulting, 5308 Parkland Drive. (308) 251-2222; elevatekearney.com.
FAVORITE: Insight Counseling And Recovery, 2908 W 39th St Suite B. (308) 237-0391; insightcounselingandrecovery.com.
FAVORITE: Live Well Counseling Center, 3814 A Avenue. (308) 234-6029; livewell-counseling.org.
Daycare center
WINNER: Pumpkin Patch, 4500 Linden Drive. (308) 237-4220; kearneyfirstumc.org/pumpkin-patch.
FAVORITE: Kearney Family YMCA, 4500 6th Avenue. (308) 237-9622; kearneyymca.org.
FAVORITE: Sonshine World, 2715 W 39 Street. (308) 234-1883; sonshineworld.com.
Employment agency
WINNER: Associated Staffing, 711 E 25 Street. (308) 237-0505; associated-staffing.com.
FAVORITE: Advanced Services Inc., 4407 2nd Avenue Suite B. (308) 237-0600; advanceservices.com.
FAVORITE: Essential Personnel, 218 W 25th Street. (308) 233-4400; essentialpersonnel.com.
Golf course
WINNER: Meadowlark Hills, 3300 30th Avenue. (308) 233-3265; meadowlarkhillsgolf.com.
FAVORITE: Awarii Dunes, 592 S Road Axtell. (308) 743-1111; awariidunes.com.
FAVORITE: Elks Country Golf, 2635 E 103rd Street. (308) 238-0760; elkscountrygolf.com.
Law firm/office
WINNER: Jacobsen Orr Lindstrom & Holbrook PC LLO, 322 W 39th Street. (308) 234-5579; jacobsenorr.com.
FAVORITE: Bruner Frank Schumacher Husak Simpson, 5804 1st Avenue. (308) 455-1046; brunerfrank.com.
FAVORITE: Tye & Rowling PC LLO, 1419 Central Ave. (308) 237-3155; tyelaw.com.
Local insurance agency
WINNER: Farm Bureau, 3915 Avenue N Suite A. (308) 234-2222; fbfs.com.
FAVORITE: Barney Insurance, 5508 Avenue N. (308) 237-2222; barneyinsurancegroup.com.
FAVORITE: Cory Kruse State Farm, 3320 2nd Avenue. (308) 234-2740; corykruse.com.
Mortgages
WINNER: First National Bank of Omaha, 2223 2nd Avenue. (308) 234-0606; fnbo.com.
FAVORITE: Exchange Bank, 3110 2nd Avenue. (308) 237-7711; eb-us.com.
FAVORITE: Trius Federal Credit Union, 2915 2nd Ave. (308) 234-9311; triusfcu.com.
Pet boarding/daycare
WINNER: The Retreat at Cottonwood, 5904 2nd Avenue. (308) 455-3188; theretreatatcottonwood.com.
FAVORITE: Happy Tails Pet Lodge, 6920 30th Avenue. (308) 237-1630; happytailspetlodge.com.
FAVORITE: Hilltop Pet Clinic, 4507 1st Avenue Place. (308) 236-5912; hilltoppetclinic.com.
Pet groomer
WINNER: Barking Barber Shop, 5912 2nd Avenue. (308) 234-8118; barkingbarbershop.com.
FAVORITE: Happy Tails Pet Lodge, 6920 30th Avenue. (308) 237-1630; happytailspetlodge.com.
FAVORITE: Puppy Junction, 17 1/2 E 21 Street. (308) 440-0586.
Photography business
WINNER: Kirstina E Photography. (402) 641-0597; kirstinaephotography.com.
FAVORITE: Baer Studios, 8470 2nd Avenue. (308) 234-2601; baerphoto.com.
FAVORITE: Katie Autry Photography. (913) 378-4632; katieautryphotography.com.
Preschool
WINNER: Zion Lutheran, 2421 C Avenue. (308) 234-3410; zionkearney.org.
FAVORITE: Holy Cross Preschool, 3315 11th Avenue. (308) 237-2944; holycrosskearney.org.
FAVORITE: Pumpkin Patch, 4500 Linden Drive. (308) 237-4220; kearneyfirstumc.org/pumpkin-patch.
Real estate agency
WINNER: Coldwell Banker Town & Country Realty, 4503 2nd Avenue. (308) 236-5466; coldwellbankerkearney.com.
FAVORITE: Century 21 Midlands, 3715 29th Avenue. (308) 234-5550; century21midlands.com.
FAVORITE: KW Elite, 5609 1st Avenue Suite D. (308) 338-8100; kwelitekearney.com.
Storage facility
WINNER: University Self-Storage, 1700 US-30. (308) 236-6431; downingco.net/storage-units.
FAVORITE: Kearney Drive-In Storage, 2921 N Avenue. (308) 698-2400; kearneydrivein.com.
FAVORITE: Phillips Storage, 511 E 6th Street. (402) 750-5697; Facebook @PhillipsStorage.