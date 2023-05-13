Fitness center
WINNER: Just For Ladies, 1540 W 56 Street Suite B. (308) 237-4949; justforladiesfitness.com.
FAVORITE: Good Samaritan Hospital, 10 E 31 Street. (308) 865-7458; Facebook @wellnessfitnesscentergoodsamaritanhospital.
FAVORITE: Kearney Family YMCA, 4500 6th Avenue. (308) 237-9622; kearneyymca.org.
Hair salon
WINNER: The Razors Edge Salon & Barbershop, 2004 Central Avenue. (308) 338-0067; the-razors-edge-salon.com.
FAVORITE: Black Diamond Salon, 2000 Central Avenue. (308) 455-1179; Facebook @blackdiamondsalon.
FAVORITE: Olivia’s Salon, 2025 Central Avenue. (308) 234-5593; oliviassalon.net
Manicure/pedicure
WINNER: NK Nails, 1302 W 24 Street. (308) 455-1077; nknailspa.com.
FAVORITE: Black Diamond Salon, 2000 Central Avenue. (308) 455-1179; Facebook @blackdiamondsalon.
FAVORITE: T&T Nails, 4623 2nd Avenue Suite 2. (308) 455-8058; Facebook @ttnailsspasalon.
Massage
WINNER: Kearney Massage & Day Spa, 215 W 29th Suite B. (308) 627-0463; kearneymassage.com.
FAVORITE: Holistic Healing, 2119 Central Avenue. (308) 529-7950; holistickearney.com.
FAVORITE: U Med Spa, 610 W Talmadge Rd Suite B. (308) 224-2131; umedspa-awc.com.
Men's haircut
WINNER: The Razors Edge Salon & Barbershop, 2004 Central Avenue. (308) 338-0067; the-razors-edge-salon.com.
FAVORITE: Black Diamond Salon, 2000 Central Avenue. (308) 455-1179; Facebook @blackdiamondsalon.
FAVORITE: Downtown Barbershop, 2315 Central Avenue. (308) 234-3818; Facebook @DowntownBarberandShave.
Tanning salon
WINNER: Sun Tan City, 5012 3rd Avenue Suite 130. (308) 234-3826; suntancity.com.
FAVORITE: Just For Ladies, 1540 W 56 Street Suite B. (308) 237-4949; justforladiesfitness.com.
FAVORITE: Olivia’s Salon, 2025 Central Avenue. (308) 234-5593; oliviassalon.net.
Tattoo shop
WINNER: Olde Towne Tattoo, 2007 Central Avenue. (308) 455-1122; Facebook @OldeTowneTattooandPiercing.
FAVORITE: Babalu’s, 1220 Central Avenue #2. (308) 325-8872; Facebook @BabalusProfessionalTattooStudio.
FAVORITE: Bread N Butter Tattoo, 2406 Central Avenue. (308) 455-8220; Facebook @BNBtattoostudio.
Women's haircut
WINNER: The Razors Edge Salon & Barbershop, 2004 Central Avenue. (308) 338-0067; the-razors-edge-salon.com.
FAVORITE: Black Diamond Salon, 2000 Central Avenue. (308) 455-1179; Facebook @blackdiamondsalon.
FAVORITE: Dolce Salon & Spa, 3804 Central Ave. (308) 237-7229; Facebook @Dolcesalonspakearney.
Yoga studio
WINNER: Just For Ladies, 1540 W 56 Street Suite B. (308) 237-4949; justforladiesfitness.com.
FAVORITE: Just Breathe Yoga, East 39th St & Box Butte Avenue Kearney, NE 68847. (308) 627-5506; justbreatheyoga.us.
FAVORITE: Well Rooted Yoga. (308) 390-8501; Facebook @ruralrootsyoga.