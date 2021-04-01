'Best beef ever:' Demand up for farm-to-table beef from Alma farm’s Scottish Highland cattle

ALMA — The short, round cattle with crazy hair and long straight or curved horns in pastures north of Alma look like a cross between a “Lord of the Rings” critter and an Old English Sheepdog.
The mostly docile cattle can seem like pets, but the Scottish Highland breed has vital genetics Forrest and Jessica Swanson need to produce the marbled, tender beef they ship from their farm directly to customers.
The Swansons started Walnut Range Farms in 2016 and produced their first finished cattle in 2017. Their customer base for “Nebraska’s Grass Finished Beef” still has loyal local buyers. However, it has grown during the years from word-of-mouth, sales at farmers markets in Lincoln and other places, and sales at walnutrangefarms.com that include orders from across the country.
Some customers relied on them even more the past year. “We get orders in big waves,” Jessica said. “COVID kind of drained us out. We ran out of steaks fast ... right after COVID hit.”
Instead of the usual small orders, many customers ordered in bulk during 2020 because of uncertainty about U.S. food supplies and distribution systems, she said. For example, the Swansons shipped ground beef in up to 50-pound boxes.
“They were stocking up on staples,” Jessica said, instead of ordering only high-end steaks and fillets. “... Whatever somebody’s order normally was, they kind of doubled it.”
Forrest added that their customer support and retention have been exceptional.
A Muppet story
The first Scottish Highland on the Swanson farm was Muppet, who at age 11 had her eighth calf on Feb. 27. Waldorf, a boy, joins a list of Muppet’s calves with names that include Beaker, Rowlf, Fozzie and Mahna Mahna.
The Swansons were married in 2010 and saw their first Scottish Highland cattle on their honeymoon in Colorado. Forrest later bought Muppet as a Christmas gift for Jessica.
Muppet initially was treated as a pet until Jessica decided to breed her to an Angus bull. Forrest said the beef from that first crossbred calf was the best beef they’d ever had.
Now, they produce 35-40 such calves a year with six Scottish Highland bulls bred to Angus females. Finished cattle are processed at American Butchers in Beaver City, a U.S. Department of Agriculture-inspected and graded-facility.
The Swansons said their crossbred beef is highly marbled and tender. Forrest said the tenderness is from Scottish Highland genetics for small muscle fibers, adding that it’s similar to how angel hair pasta compares with spaghetti.
“They’re an old heritage breed that’s never been messed with,” Jessica said, and even the bulls are more docile and easier to handle than those of other breeds.
Forrest said Scottish Highland is one of two cattle breeds — the other, also Scottish, is Belted Galloway — resistant to bovine respiratory disease so their cattle don’t need antibiotics when weaned.
Longevity is another valuable trait. Jessica said most cattle producers cull cows around age 10, but Scottish Highland cows commonly produce calves until age 19.
“We have a 12-year-old bull still out in the pasture,” she added. “They grow slower. You have to wait an extra year to breed them.”
Muppet and three other Scottish Highland females produce purebred calves that are retained in the herd or sold to other people interested in the breed. In December, the Swansons sold four that were used as Christmas gifts — a bred heifer to a neighbor and three weanling calves to a Kansas rancher.
Forrest said they always have one steer with massive horns on the farm to serve as the leader when the herd is moved to pastures or into cover crops. “He’s kind of a big brother,” Jessica joked.
Herd management
The Swansons rely on their families to help with the cattle and other farm activities.
Jessica farms with her parents, Ron and Bretta Robison, who live just down the road. Forrest works with his parents, Bob and Vicki Swanson, and brothers Trevor and Colt to grow traditional crops and raise cattle near Wilcox.
“If we didn’t have the family support, we couldn’t do it,” Forrest said.
In Walnut Range Farms’ early years, the Swansons also sold pork that was a cross of Durocs and Mangalicas, a curly haired Hungarian heritage breed. “We decided to concentrate on the beef,” Jessica said. “We loved it, but we decided it was pulling us too many directions.”
Although their marketing message says grass finished beef, Jessica said, “We actually almost think of them as garden-fed beef.”
That’s because the cattle are finished with a vegetarian smorgasbord of cover crops. The mix changes from year to year, but commonly includes millet grass, sunflowers, kale, collards, okra, sorghum sudangrass, flax, safflowers, mung beans, garden peas, pumpkins and even watermelon one year.
In the winter, the herd grazes on corn and milo stalks, and gets some baled hay. “It’s just bridging the gap,” Forrest said, until planted wheat or oats start to green up in the early spring, followed by warm season pasture grasses.
The 100-plus acres of non-irrigated cover crops are ready in June or July, he said, and the beef cattle graze them a minimum of 60 days before being processed at 1,350-1,400 pounds.
Jessica said most of the processing is done from August through January.
Cattle are rotated through pastures, but mostly allowed to eat what they want in the cover crops. Jessica said that’s because different plants are ready at different times.
Plus it’s easier for her and Forrest, now that they have two girls, Piper, 6, and Bree, 1.
Beef sales
Walnut Range beef is sold as natural, non-GMO and with no hormones or antibiotics.
When asked about getting certified as organic producers, Forrest said, “That’s an added cost we’d have to add on with the consumers. We have families who depend on us. We kept prices the same during COVID-19.”
They especially don’t want to price out families who come to them for beef they believe better addresses their health needs.
Their newest product is beef jerky processed at the Wahoo Locker. Forrest said they sold out in both years it has been offered.
The Swansons will have more freezer space soon, after a new 10-foot by 14-foot outside freezer is delivered. The current walk-in freezer is 8-foot by 14-foot.
High-end steaks are the most popular item in online orders, but they have been surprised by interest shown for lower-end cuts. “We’re trying to really use the whole animal as much as we can,” Jessica said, noting that a customer in New York has a standing order for oxtails.
“In Lincoln, we’re always sold out of tongue,” Forrest said, and there also are customers for liver and bone marrow.
When asked where their farm-to-customer beef enterprise fits in their overall farming business, Jessica said, “I hope it becomes a steady one with so much of agriculture going up and down.”
“We don’t have a desire to become a mega-something,” she continued. “We just want to help the families who want grass-fed beef.”