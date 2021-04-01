'Best beef ever:' Demand up for farm-to-table beef from Alma farm’s Scottish Highland cattle

Cattle are rotated through pastures, but mostly allowed to eat what they want in the cover crops. Jessica said that’s because different plants are ready at different times.

Plus it’s easier for her and Forrest, now that they have two girls, Piper, 6, and Bree, 1.

Beef sales

Walnut Range beef is sold as natural, non-GMO and with no hormones or antibiotics.

When asked about getting certified as organic producers, Forrest said, “That’s an added cost we’d have to add on with the consumers. We have families who depend on us. We kept prices the same during COVID-19.”

They especially don’t want to price out families who come to them for beef they believe better addresses their health needs.

Their newest product is beef jerky processed at the Wahoo Locker. Forrest said they sold out in both years it has been offered.

The Swansons will have more freezer space soon, after a new 10-foot by 14-foot outside freezer is delivered. The current walk-in freezer is 8-foot by 14-foot.