Bertrand's Larry Bennett second generation firefighter, longest serving member

BERTRAND — Larry Bennett served on Bertrand Volunteer Fire and Rescue for 48 years, the longest standing member in the department’s 133-year history.
Larry joined the department April 2, 1973, at age 26. Larry’s father, Claude, had served as the fire chief, and his brother, Jim, also had been part of the department.
For Larry, now 76, the best part of being a part of Bertrand Fire and Rescue was being an EMT. When he first joined in 1973, the department didn’t have any EMTs. The first EMS class took place in October 1974, according to Bertrand Fire Chief Kevin Stehl.
Larry received his certification April 1, 1975.
“I really enjoyed being on the unit. I learned so much. I wouldn’t trade those years for nothing. There was good and bad mixed in. There is no way I would trade those years,” Larry said. “I never did drive the unit. I was an EMT so I always got stuck in the back.”
While on the department, he served as vice chairman in 1973, chairman in 1975 and assistant chief in 1983. During his service, the department averaged about 100 unit calls and 30-50 fire calls per year. Larry tried to respond to as many as possible.
“There wasn’t many I missed. In fact, I would say probably a fourth of them calls were from 12 o’clock in the evening until 7 o’clock in the morning,” he said.
Larry owned and operated Bennett Construction for 47 years in Bertrand and raised four children with his wife, Joy, who passed away in 2018. His family became accustomed to Larry rising in the middle of the night to respond to a call.
“They didn’t even know I was gone. It got to the point where I just got up and go,” he said.
Despite serving in a rural area, Larry saw everything from car accidents to gunshot wounds to stab wounds.
“There are some awful gory things you don’t want to talk about. I’ve seen everything, and we brought a lot of people back to life that were gone,” he recalled.
The Bertrand department has grown in both membership and facilities since Larry joined, including a larger barn and more fire trucks and EMS units.
Larry lost his leg in 2015 due to complications from diabetes, but he continued to go on some unit calls despite the physical challenge.
“I did go on the unit a few times, but it was just so hard for me to get up in the unit and that. I just wasn’t doing any good and decided to let some younger kids get on there,” he said.
He retired from the fire department on Dec. 7, 2020, but is still an honorary member. Larry enjoys traveling to visit his children, 10 grandkids and two great-grandkids, as well as tinkering in his garage and going to track meets.
Larry served as a mentor to Stehl when Stehl first joined the department, and he has fond memories of serving with Larry.
“He was always a very willing and caring volunteer whether it was on fire grounds or EMS call,” Stehl said. “He was a great asset to our department. We are going to really miss him. I was lucky to have gotten to serve with him.”
The fellowship he had with his fellow firefighters is something Larry wouldn’t trade for anything, and he’d still be serving if he was physically capable, he said.
“It was great. It’s a heck of a community service. If anybody that wants to help people out in need, that’s the best way there is to do it,” he said.