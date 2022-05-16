Bertrand woman's T-shirt fundraiser thanking firefighters spans across 47 states

BERTRAND — When Jennifer Weber began a fundraiser to aid fire departments who battled recent southwest Nebraska wild fires, she was hoping to give back about $1,000.

Weber has owned Pretty & Fabulous Boutique and T-shirt Print Shop in Bertrand since 2017. In April, she had a T-shirt designed to honor first responders. The proceeds from the sale of the shirts would be donated to local area fire departments directly affected by the fires. Within a matter of days, over $30,000 was raised.

A friend told her she should do a fundraiser for fire departments shortly after the Road 739 Fire in April near Arapahoe. The fires hit close to home for Weber whose husband is a volunteer with the Bertrand Volunteer Fire Department. However, she got busy and decided to wait before starting on the project. But just a few short weeks later, another fire ravaged over 40,000 acres near Cambridge. Weber knew she couldn’t wait any longer.

She contacted her designer, Emma Larson of Loomis, about what she wanted to do. Larson ran with the idea of a “Prairie Strong” T-shirt. Weber opened online sales of the shirt April 23, and she created a post about it on Facebook. Her initial post reached 85,235 people and was shared 685 times.

Weber was hopeful to just be able to give a little back to local departments, but the impact has spread farther than she could have imagined. By April 27, Weber realized that people had ordered shirts from 22 states. Her new goal was to try to sell a shirt to customers in all 50 states.

“I left (the sale) open a little bit longer just because people were still ordering,” she explained.

When she closed the sale on May 1, shirts were purchased from 47 states and one to a U.S. military base in Europe. Even though Pretty & Fabulous is a full-fledged print shop, Weber knew when sales reached over $10,000 in just a few hours she would need to recruit help to print the shirts. She has worked with Sayler Screenprinting in Kearney, and she reached out to them for assistance.

“On Monday when I hit $10,000, I called Kyle, and I was like, ‘OK, I’m either going to have to shut it down because this is going to take me weeks on a manual, or I’m going to need your help.’ He’s like, ‘Nope, we got you.’ He goes, ‘Leave it open. Do what you can, and we’ll get them made for you.’ So it was awesome to team up with him and awesome to work with another printer,” said Weber.

Weber received 40 boxes of shirts last week. She was waiting for graduation to wrap up in order to obtain a location large enough to begin sorting and organizing all the shirts to be shipped. She’s had about 10 local volunteers — many with ties to the fire departments — who have offered to help her with the process of getting shirts out the door.

Weber has a long list of fire departments she is planning to donate the proceeds to, including departments in south-central Nebraska who responded to the Road 739 and 702 fires and those who responded to a fire near Elsie and Wallace.

As word spread about the T-shirts, Weber has heard from many locals who missed the chance to purchase a shirt or weren’t sure how to buy it online. Sales for the T-shirts has been reopened online at www.prettyandfab.com under “Prairie Strong.” It will remain open until after Memorial Day. The funds raised will go to area fire departments that were missed in the first round.

“I hope to be able to help as many volunteer fire departments as I can. This could not have been done without the support received across the state and the U.S.,” she said. “It is truly amazing to watch people come together and work together during hard times. This is what makes Nebraska such an amazing place to live, neighbors helping neighbors.”