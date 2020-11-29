 Skip to main content
Bertrand School addition will include 3,200 square feet for preschool, story room
Bertrand School addition will include 3,200 square feet for preschool, story room

Bertrand Community School

The Bertrand Community School is adding a 3,200-square-foot addition that will include a preschool classroom, story and three other classrooms. The addition is expected to be completed by July or August.

BERTRAND — Construction recently began on an $850,000 addition to the Bertrand Community School.

The new addition will add 3,200 square feet to the school and will include a preschool classroom, story room and three other classrooms. Plans for the project began more than a year ago, said Bertrand Superintendent Jason Brown. The addition will be paid for through the school’s special building funds tax levy.

“We needed some updated classrooms. Our preschool is downtown or uptown. It is not here on site. We want to get them on site with the rest of us so we are all together,” he explained.

One of the other classrooms will be used for special education, and it also will be used as a storm shelter for the preschool through third grade. Another classroom will be used for contracted services that come from outside the building, including speech and occupational therapy.

“The room they currently have is not very big. It will give them more room, more flexibility to service kids better,” Brown said.

It still hasn’t been decided what the third classroom will be used for, but Brown said they are considering using it as a science, technology, engineering and math room.

A fenced-in playground also will be added to the preschool. Brown hopes the addition will be completed by July or August so the staff and students will be able to utilize the space during the next school year.

Brown said people are excited to have a new structure at the school and how important it is to have the preschool with the school.

“First, educationally to have them all here so they can get all the services the other kids are getting as well, and just have them feel apart of the school,” he said. “We are excited.”

ashley.bebensee@kearneyhub.com

