Bertrand School addition will include 3,200 square feet for preschool, story room

BERTRAND — Construction recently began on an $850,000 addition to the Bertrand Community School.

The new addition will add 3,200 square feet to the school and will include a preschool classroom, story room and three other classrooms. Plans for the project began more than a year ago, said Bertrand Superintendent Jason Brown. The addition will be paid for through the school’s special building funds tax levy.

“We needed some updated classrooms. Our preschool is downtown or uptown. It is not here on site. We want to get them on site with the rest of us so we are all together,” he explained.

One of the other classrooms will be used for special education, and it also will be used as a storm shelter for the preschool through third grade. Another classroom will be used for contracted services that come from outside the building, including speech and occupational therapy.

“The room they currently have is not very big. It will give them more room, more flexibility to service kids better,” Brown said.

It still hasn’t been decided what the third classroom will be used for, but Brown said they are considering using it as a science, technology, engineering and math room.