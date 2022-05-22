Bertrand nurse has close bonds with nursing home residents

BERTRAND — For Teresa Stadler, working in a nursing home is like working with family.

She began her nursing career as a certified nursing aid at Mount Carmel in Kearney while attending classes to receive her degree as a licensed practical nurse and then as a registered nurse. Stadler had nursing school clinicals in hospital settings, but she already had found her niche in assisted living and nursing home facilities.

“I think it’s just when you’re working there as an aid and you work with the elderly, you’re kind of their family,” Stadler said. “You get a better relationship and you know those people better.”

Stadler of Axtell worked in Kearney for 15 years before taking on her current position as director of nursing at Bertrand Nursing Home and Assisted Living. Working in a smaller community has allowed her to form even closer bonds with the residents.

“I think just being smaller, you probably just even have closer relationships with those elders and families because it’s a small community,” she said. “Some of them, if they don’t get visitors, it’s like you’re the only family they have.”

Those bonds became even more important when initial lockdown restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic required residents to stay in their room with little interaction with anyone but staff members.

“You’re pretty much telling them, ‘Stay in this little bitty room.’ And if you think of your own house and we told you, ‘You have to stay in the room. That’s the only place you can be. You got to eat in there, you have to do everything (in there).’ The months just kept wearing on longer and longer,” Stadler said.

As time wore on and restrictions did not ease for nursing homes, depression began to set in for many of the residents. If anyone was sick or dying, they could only allow in two people at a time to say goodbye, Stadler recalled through tears.

“After a while you feel like you’re not doing nursing. ... I didn’t go into nursing to tell people you can’t come in, the loved ones,” Stadler said with a heavy sigh.

Stadler and her staff tried to keep the residents connected with their families and friends through FaceTime and visits through the windows. Residents would write notes and tape them to the window or talk to their loved ones on the other side of the glass via phone.

Bertrand was able to prevent the virus from entering the facility until the end of 2020. The staff was faced with a multitude of challenges, including caring for residents in the red zone while also being short staffed due to nurses having to quarantine.

“I was trying to juggle working nights or a day or whenever I had to fill in to help. Anybody that could jump in and help us with what we were doing, and you just had to do it. I always tell people if you’ve never worked in the red zones, people have no clue what that is like,” Stadler said.

Staff had to be fully covered in personal protection equipment before entering the red zone, and there was no air flow in this area. They focused on making sure patients were eating and staying hydrated.

When staff members would leave the red zone and remove all the PPE, they’d often be soaked in sweat from the lack of ventilation. This continued for two to three months, and they did not have COVID-19 in the facility again for more than a year. They had one case in January, and the resident was fully vaccinated and boosted.

When the nursing home staff were able to remove the red zone and allow residents into common areas again, it was shocking for everyone, Stadler recalled.

“It was kind of unique to see each other again and visit. So I think that was kind of a fulfilling thing,” she added.

Stadler has witnessed many health care workers leave the profession or switch careers in the last few years, but for her, there is no turning back.

“I look at the residents that live here, and I think ‘Well, who’s gonna take care of these people?’ You have to stick through it. They have to stick through it. So that’s what I keep telling everyone ‘Just keep digging in and going. It’s gotta get better,’” she said. “They’re gonna need somebody to take care of them. We’re all gonna need that eventually. ... That’s what probably keeps me going is knowing that somebody has to be there for them.”