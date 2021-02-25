Bertrand, Loomis FFA raising funds for orphaned Bertrand teen

“(Wyatt’s) just had a lot going on in his life. It’s been really difficult losing both parents by the age of 14. We wanted to do something to help him out and support his family because growing up can be kind of expensive, and we wanted him to have a fund he can go to for whatever he needs,” said BerMis FFA President Abby Scholz.

The labor auction is held each spring to help fund FFA activities throughout the year such as reducing membership dues, state convention, attending the national convention, meeting and practice meals and other chapter activities.

Due to the pandemic, the FFA chapter hasn’t been traveling as much and had more money in their account than normal, said Samantha Lavene, BerMis FFA and agriculture teacher.

Along with helping to organize the online auction for Wyatt, they decided to also give part of the proceeds from the labor auction to Riley and Maura Rabe of Bertrand. The Rabes’ 6-year-old son, Rowan, died Jan. 3 at Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha from a brain aneurysm. Twenty percent of what each member brings in with the auction will go to their choice of family. The money raised for the donation dinner will be split between the Rabes and Wyatt.