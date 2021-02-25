Bertrand, Loomis FFA raising funds for orphaned Bertrand teen

BERTRAND — Wyatt Isaacson loves sheep, Massey Ferguson tractors and his dogs, Lady and Bowser.
Wyatt, 14, grew up on a farm north of Loomis with his parents, Brian and Dee Isaacson, raising cattle and sheep.
Wyatt’s aunt, Jane Robison, said, “My brother loved sheep. I think it was something (Wyatt) and his dad enjoyed doing together.”
Another common passion between Wyatt and Brian was Massey Ferguson farm equipment. Brian primarily used Massey equipment, and Wyatt is fixing up his grandfather’s Massey Ferguson 245 tractor.
The father-and-son duo continued to live and work on the farm after Dee lost her battle with cancer in 2016. In December, Brian passed away unexpectedly from a blood clot.
When residents in Bertrand and Loomis learned of Brian’s death, the communities rallied to help Wyatt, an eighth-grader at Bertrand Community School. The BerMis FFA will be hosting a silent auction March 3-7 on BigIron Gives, an online auction platform. The auction will conclude during the BerMis FFA supper and labor auction at 6:30 p.m. March 7. Proceeds from the auction will be placed in an account that has been set up for Wyatt at First State Bank.
Helping one another
Scott Ford and fellow Bertrand resident Mike Scholz began brainstorming ways to help Wyatt shortly after Brian’s death. They thought of tying together a fundraiser with the FFA’s upcoming freewill meal and labor auction.
“(Wyatt’s) just had a lot going on in his life. It’s been really difficult losing both parents by the age of 14. We wanted to do something to help him out and support his family because growing up can be kind of expensive, and we wanted him to have a fund he can go to for whatever he needs,” said BerMis FFA President Abby Scholz.
The labor auction is held each spring to help fund FFA activities throughout the year such as reducing membership dues, state convention, attending the national convention, meeting and practice meals and other chapter activities.
Due to the pandemic, the FFA chapter hasn’t been traveling as much and had more money in their account than normal, said Samantha Lavene, BerMis FFA and agriculture teacher.
Along with helping to organize the online auction for Wyatt, they decided to also give part of the proceeds from the labor auction to Riley and Maura Rabe of Bertrand. The Rabes’ 6-year-old son, Rowan, died Jan. 3 at Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha from a brain aneurysm. Twenty percent of what each member brings in with the auction will go to their choice of family. The money raised for the donation dinner will be split between the Rabes and Wyatt.
“I think about everybody in our FFA chapter has some tie to either family,” said Abby. “Being a small community, we have either seen them in passing or know them personally. A couple of our members, they have babysat for the Rabe family. We wanted to give our members an opportunity to make a difference by letting them choose who they wanted to (give to).”
The organization initially had a list of about 30 businesses giving donations, but the list quickly grew to more than 100 donations coming from as far as eastern Nebraska, Iowa and Kansas.
“The community has been great. There have been so many people who have said, ‘How can I help? What can I donate?’ A lot of the people just came to us, which I thought was fantastic,” Abby said.
“The donations are different shapes and size. It doesn’t matter what it is. We’ve got books, ornaments. We’ve got hay bales,” said BerMis FFA secretary Jordan Hilmer.
People wanting to bid on items must register on BigIron Gives in advance. The BerMis FFA’s donation meal, featuring pulled pork, cheesy potatoes and green beans, will be 5 p.m. March 7 at Loomis High School. The labor auction will begin at 6 p.m.
“I think the biggest thing in my opinion as a person that loves small-town mid-Nebraska, it is so heartwarming to see people come out and take someone’s hand when they are going through a rough time. Help them out financially, spiritually and emotionally,” said Ford.
Most of the Isaacsons’ sheep were sold recently at market. However, Wyatt was able to bring 23 head, including his favorite ewe, Tornado, to the Robisons’ farm in Alma.
He continues to feed and care for his sheep and to teach his aunt and uncle about the animals.
“He feels important because he knows more than I do,” said Jane with a laugh. “My husband (Doug) is a cattle farmer. He doesn’t really enjoy sheep, but he does it for Wyatt.”
The Robison family hauled Wyatt’s grandpa’s tractor to their farm so he can continue to work on the machine. Wyatt continues to go to school in Bertrand, and his family hopes to pay off his parents’ farm so he can return one day. It’s been unbelievable how the communities of Loomis, Williamsburg and Bertrand have come together to help Wyatt and his family, Jane said.
“I can’t say enough what that community and that whole area have done. People just hear his story, and they send $100. It’s pretty neat,” she added.