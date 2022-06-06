Bertrand community rallying around family with children injured in crash

BERTRAND — The community of Bertrand is rallying around a local family after two siblings were involved in a car crash.

On May 25, Carson Hansen, 15, and Lilly Hansen, 6, were on their way to vacation bible school near Smithfield when they were involved in a car-semitrailer crash near the intersection of Highway 23 and Road 434, one mile east of Smithfield. Both were transported to CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney.

Lilly sustained a broken femur and has since been released from the hospital. Carson suffered a head injury, including a skull fracture and facial trauma. He was transferred from Kearney to Children’s Hospital in Denver.

Pretty & Fabulous Boutique in Bertrand has organized a T-shirt fundraiser to help the Hansens with medical and other bills. T-shirts can be purchased at prettyandfab.com/collections/carson-lilly-fundraiser. The fundraiser will be open until June 12.

The Bertrand Community School Class of 2025 will be hosting a baked potato bar and silent auction fundraiser for the Hansens from 5-8 p.m. Thursday at the Bertrand Community Building.

Funds will be disbursed through the Bertrand Lions Foundation for the incurring bills. Tax deductible checks can be made payable to the Bertrand Lions Foundation.

A GoFundMe page also has been established.