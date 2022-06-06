 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Bertrand community rallying around family with children injured in crash

  • 0
Smithfield car-semi
Brian Neben, Lexington Clipper-Herald

BERTRAND — The community of Bertrand is rallying around a local family after two siblings were involved in a car crash.

On May 25, Carson Hansen, 15, and Lilly Hansen, 6, were on their way to vacation bible school near Smithfield when they were involved in a car-semitrailer crash near the intersection of Highway 23 and Road 434, one mile east of Smithfield. Both were transported to CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney.

Lilly sustained a broken femur and has since been released from the hospital. Carson suffered a head injury, including a skull fracture and facial trauma. He was transferred from Kearney to Children’s Hospital in Denver.

Pretty & Fabulous Boutique in Bertrand has organized a T-shirt fundraiser to help the Hansens with medical and other bills. T-shirts can be purchased at prettyandfab.com/collections/carson-lilly-fundraiser. The fundraiser will be open until June 12.

The Bertrand Community School Class of 2025 will be hosting a baked potato bar and silent auction fundraiser for the Hansens from 5-8 p.m. Thursday at the Bertrand Community Building.

People are also reading…

Funds will be disbursed through the Bertrand Lions Foundation for the incurring bills. Tax deductible checks can be made payable to the Bertrand Lions Foundation.

A GoFundMe page also has been established.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Queen Elizabeth asks her grandson a very grandmotherly question at the Royal Jubilee

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News