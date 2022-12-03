Bertrand boutique owners collaborate to open shop in Holdrege for the holidays

HOLDREGE — Running boutiques in the small town of Bertrand has never been a competition for Jennifer Weber and Stacey Wendell.

Weber is the owner of Pretty & Fabulous Boutique, and Wendell owns Divine Boutique just down the street in downtown Bertrand. The pair are friends and will often collaborate to bring different events and opportunities to the community.

“We just bounce ideas off each other. We are always trying to make things better and more exciting, especially here in Bertrand. It’s a great opportunity for our little town,” Wendell said.

Both women have often heard from Holdrege customers that they would frequent their businesses more often if they were closer to the larger Phelps County town. The duo decided to combine their stores for a pop-up shop for the holidays in Holdrege. Divine and Fabulous opened Nov. 18 at Flex Space on 4th, 706 Fourth Ave. in Holdrege. The store in Holdrege will be open until Dec. 24.

Divine and Fabulous features a large assortment of the goods both stores offer, including clothing, accessories, home decor, holiday items, printed T-shirts and gift items.

Divine and Fabulous Located at Flex Space on 4th, 706 4th Ave., Holdrege. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Open until Dec. 24. Visit Divine and Fabulous on Facebook for information about events and sales.

Since opening, they have participated in Pink Friday, Black Friday and Small Business Saturday, and they plan to continue to do events and sales through the holiday season, including 12 days of Christmas, sip and shop nights, and daily promotions. Customers can follow their Facebook page to learn more about upcoming events and sales.

“It’s trial and error. We are just kind of testing it out and what does and doesn’t work. We hope to do this for future seasons,” Weber said.

Weber and Wendell plan to open the shop again next year, and they have even considered bringing it to other communities. Having a friend and business partner to bounce ideas off of has been exciting for the women.

“It’s fun to work with each other. It’s fun to work with other boutiques. There is lots of business to go around. I am big in wanting to work with other people and help other people when you can,” Weber said. “It makes life a lot easier and a lot more fun when you have that friend you can work with.”

“You learn from each other, too. Live and learn, and go through trials together,” Wendell added.