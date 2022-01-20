Bertrand Area Community Fund surpasses three-year challenge campaign target

Current and past members of the fund’s advisory committee and others in the community served as “make the ask” volunteers for the hometown challenge, seeking pledges and cash donations from all residents and friends of the community, including their own friends and families.

“The completion of the Holthus Challenge shows the commitment of this community to keeping our town strong for many generations to follow,” said Joel High, past chair of the BACF advisory Committee. “This includes some who have moved away that hold Bertrand very dear to their hearts.”

“What a positive impact this will make on the future of Bertrand. I’m so proud to call Bertrand my hometown!” said Beverly Hansen, a founder of BACF and its treasurer.

The funds will be placed in the BACF unrestricted endowment. Interest proceeds from the endowment investments are awarded, by application, as grants to nonprofits and government entities in an area roughly the same as the Bertrand school district.

BACF has historically awarded about $4,000 through two annual grant cycles. Projections show the new, higher endowment interest proceeds at about $20,000 per year.