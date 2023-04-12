KEARNEY — Dr. Susan LaFlesche Picotte, the first American Indian physician in the U.S., opened one of the nation's first American Indian hospitals in Walthill in 1913.

On April 29, the Kearney Woman's Club and the Buffalo County Historical Society's Trails & Rails Museum will hold a benefit to help restore that hospital. Tickets are $20.

The evening will begin at 6 p.m. with a dessert and silent auction at the Trails & Rails Museum’s Family History Center at 710 W. 11th St.

At 7 p.m. an Omaha drummer will play in the opening ceremony.

Main speaker will be Joe Starita, the author of “Warrior of the People,” chronicling LaFlesche’s determination to become a doctor. Starita is also author of “I am a Man,” the story of Chief Standing Bear's 600-mile walk to return his son’s body to the traditional Ponca burial ground.

Also speaking will be Dr. Britt Thedinger of Omaha, who is leading the physician campaign to raise funds to restore the hospital.

Picotte, daughter of the last chief of the Omaha tribe, was born in a tipi in Nebraska Territory in 1865. Her father, Chief Iron Eye, wanted her to assimilate to the white man’s world.

She graduated at the top of her class from the Woman’s Medical College in Pennsylvania in 1889 and became the first American Indian physician in the U.S.

In 1913, she opened Memorial Hospital in Walthill on the Omaha Reservation. It was built without any federal funding.

It remained open until 1944. Then it became an elder care facility until 1964. In the late 1980s, it was purchased by a nonprofit facility. It has since been a private residence, an upholstery shop and a bakery.

It was designated a National Historic Landmark in 1993.

The main floor was maintained as the Dr. Susan LaFlesche Picotte Museum until 2016. The rest of the building was leased to a family services resource center, an office for farm aid and legal aid, and a charity clothing distribution center.

Today the structure is at risk, so a coalition of public and private partners have begun efforts to restore it.

The restoration is a state-wide project of the Nebraska Federation of Woman’s Clubs, according to Lisa Atchison, president of the Kearney Woman’s Club.

Picotte served on the board of the Nebraska Federation of Woman’s Clubs and was a member of the Nebraska State Medical Society.

The renovated building is expected to house a state-of-the-art museum and a community/wellness center for the Omaha Tribe and Walthill citizens.

All proceeds from the April 29 fundraiser will go to the Picotte Center restoration efforts.

Tickets can be purchased at the Trails & Rails Museum 1-5 p.m. weekdays, or by calling Atchison at 308-991-2353. Ticket sales are limited to 100 due to space availability.