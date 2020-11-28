Bench trial set for suspect in north Shelton church fire

KEARNEY — A trial date has been set for a Shelton man accused of setting fire to Zion North Shelton Lutheran Church in December 2019.
A bench trial has been set for Feb. 1 in Buffalo County District Court for Mathew Poehler, 40, of Shelton. He is charged with felony second-degree arson of the church on Dec. 11.
A bench trial means Poehler has waived his rights to a jury trial, and Judge John Marsh will decide his case.
Poehler has denied the allegations by reason of insanity.
Poehler was arrested in January after turning in himself at the Kearney/Buffalo County Law Enforcement Center following a three-week investigation by the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office and the Nebraska State Fire Marshal.
At 11 p.m. Dec. 10, 2019, court records indicate Poehler’s family reported he had walked away from his house in Shelton. The fire was reported at 7:15 a.m. Dec. 11, and at 9:20 p.m. a family member located Poehler walking on U.S. Highway 30 near the Hall/Buffalo county line.
Reports indicate an officer went to Poehler’s house to check on his welfare and found Poehler, whose shoes allegedly smelled of diesel fuel. Poehler also had a pack of cigarettes and a lighter in the front pocket of his pants.
Court records indicate the investigation revealed in the early morning of Dec. 11 that Poehler allegedly obtained diesel fuel, entered the church through an unlocked door and started the fire in the balcony. Records indicate Poehler has a mental illness and had not been taking his medication at the time of the alleged incident.
He later turned in himself to authorities at the Kearney/Buffalo County Law Enforcement Center.
Poehler had done multiple remodeling projects on the church in the past, according to records.
The church was a total loss and the rubble since has been razed. A motive for the alleged crime is unclear.
Poehler was arrested and later posted 10% of a $50,000 bond, or $5,000, and is free with conditions. Those include that he take his medication as prescribed and see a psychiatrist on an outpatient basis for medication management.
