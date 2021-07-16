Beloved ‘Beauty and the Beast’ brings new performers to the Kearney Community Theatre stage

Kearney Community Theater presents “Beauty and the Beast,” with music by Alan Menkin, lyrics by Howard Ashman and Tim Rice, and book by Linda Woolverton, opening Wednesday and continuing through Aug. 1. Tickets for the musical are $16-$20.

When it comes to a musicial like “Beauty and the Beast,” Rozema has one word to describe the production — “Disney.”

“Anytime you attempt a Disney show, you know that you are going to have unusual costumes, props and special effects that you need to present in the most believable way you can,” the director said. “And while we aren’t Broadway and we’re not an animated movie, I think the audiences will be intrigued and also satisfied with what they see.”

Rozema notes one basic challenge in the script — that of bringing the enchanted objects to life.

She added, “In any musical, you’ve got more set changes than you really want. That’s always a challenge, especially for the size of our stage. I think the large-scale demands of a Disney show, both musically and technically, is just a challenge because there are so many things you wouldn’t normally need or have in a musical production.”

Rozema looks to her cast of 28 members to help give life to the characters in “Beauty and the Beast.”