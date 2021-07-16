Beloved ‘Beauty and the Beast’ brings new performers to the Kearney Community Theatre stage

KEARNEY — The deeper story of “Beauty and the Beast” invites audiences to examine emotions — and the fabric of life — without the external qualities that can obscure judgments, whether it’s teapots coming to life or a prince who turns into a beast.
“This is a story of compassion, yes, but it’s also about looking beyond what you see on the outside and looking into the hearts of people on the inside,” said Judy Rozema, executive director of Kearney Community Theatre and also the artistic director of the musical. “While Belle does feel compassion for The Beast, I think she sees beyond his outward appearance.”
Many audience members will know and recognize the story of “Beauty and the Beast.”
“This is the traditional Disney show version that they may have seen in the movies as well as in stage productions,” Rozema said. “A young prince, who was very selfish and unkind to a beggar woman looking for shelter, had a spell put on him. He was turned into a horrible beast. The spell would be broken only if he learned to love — and was also loved in return.”
Belle and her father, Maurice, end up in the prince’s castle, held prisoners. Since the beggar woman cast the spell on the entire castle, she turned the servants into household objects, objects with personalities. Slowly Belle and The Beast find common ground.
Kearney Community Theater presents “Beauty and the Beast,” with music by Alan Menkin, lyrics by Howard Ashman and Tim Rice, and book by Linda Woolverton, opening Wednesday and continuing through Aug. 1. Tickets for the musical are $16-$20.
When it comes to a musicial like “Beauty and the Beast,” Rozema has one word to describe the production — “Disney.”
“Anytime you attempt a Disney show, you know that you are going to have unusual costumes, props and special effects that you need to present in the most believable way you can,” the director said. “And while we aren’t Broadway and we’re not an animated movie, I think the audiences will be intrigued and also satisfied with what they see.”
Rozema notes one basic challenge in the script — that of bringing the enchanted objects to life.
She added, “In any musical, you’ve got more set changes than you really want. That’s always a challenge, especially for the size of our stage. I think the large-scale demands of a Disney show, both musically and technically, is just a challenge because there are so many things you wouldn’t normally need or have in a musical production.”
Rozema looks to her cast of 28 members to help give life to the characters in “Beauty and the Beast.”
“The cast is really going to shine in the roles of this show,” she said. “They bring such a refreshing look to these very familiar characters.”
About half of the cast is new to Kearney Community Theatre with many living outside the Kearney area, within a 75-mile radius of the theater.
“That’s very exciting, too,” Rozema said. “We’re just thrilled when we see new faces walk through the door because they are unknowns. It’s always fun at auditions to have the opportunity to hear and see more of the talent in our community, whether it’s just because they like the Disney show or because it’s the fact that they haven’t been able to work it in to their schedules.”
New members inject enthusiasm into productions like “Beauty and the Beast,” Rozema believes.
“This is exciting because the two leads in the show are new to Kearney Community Theatre,” she said. “They have not been on our stage before. And I think it will be fun for our audiences, too, because it will help them see the characters rather than the actors, because so many of them are not familiar.”