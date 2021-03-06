Behind the scenes at Two Rivers Public Health District

KEARNEY — Imagine calling a number 15 times to try to reach a person to tell him or her that a COVID-19 vaccine is available.
Imagine doing that for hundreds of people each week.
That’s how Hayley Jelinek spends her days as emergency response coordinator at the Two Rivers Public Health District. She spends eight to 10 hours a day placing telephone calls, but many people won’t answer if they see an unfamiliar number calling.
But Jelinek keeps calling — slowly — the 12,000 people who have signed up for vaccines at trphd.org., the Two Rivers website, to make vaccine appointments. She’s assisted by others on the Two Rivers staff when they have a few minutes to spare.
“We don’t have a perfect system,” Jelinek said, “Some people don’t have email, but the vaccine registration system requires email. I talked to one older woman who doesn’t know how to check her email, and she had to figure out how to do that.”
Then Jelinek grins behind her colorful mask. “It’s just a shot, but it takes every one of us to get that one shot in an arm. We use the phone. Leave a message. Get the shot set up,” she said.
Take what comes
Jelinek can’t arrange appointments until she knows when vaccines will be available.
Every Tuesday night, the federal government tells Nebraska how much vaccine it will receive, and what kind: Moderna, Pfizer or, starting this week, the new Johnson & Johnson vaccine. “We take what we can get, and how much. We can’t ask for a certain kind or certain amount,” said Katherine Mulligan, Two Rivers planning section supervisor.
It comes directly from the manufacturer in the eastern part of the United States. The Moderna and Pfizer vaccines require two doses, 28 days (Moderna) and 21 days (Pfizer) apart. The J&J vaccine requires just one dose, but it is slightly less effective than the other two. However, Two Rivers has no say in which vaccines it gets.
Normally, vaccines arrive on Thursday evening, but delays can happen, especially with bad weather.
The vaccine arrives directly at the Two Rivers office in Kearney and is usually stored off-site because storage space — and freezer space, required for both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines — is limited at the Two Rivers office.
Mulligan then divides the vaccine among 14 hospitals and clinics in Two Rivers’ seven counties (Buffalo, Dawson, Gosper, Franklin, Harlan, Kearney and Phelps.) The hospitals and clinics set their own vaccine schedules, but Two Rivers makes the appointments. Appointments are set only with people who are registered with Two Rivers.
Making calls
“Teachers appear to be more interested in vaccines than people in some of the other industries,” Mulligan said. She said some who hesitate are a bit more open to the idea after friends and relatives have been vaccinated.
“Some people say, ‘I’m going to wait another month or so,’” Jelinek said. “People need to be informed and make the right decision. I told one woman, ‘If you have any hesitancy, there will be other clinics. Take your time and think about it and make an informed decision.’”
The woman responded, “You won’t be mad?” Jelinek told her, “No.”
If they choose, people also can talk to other Two Rivers staff members, including Susan Puckett, the community health nurse. “She is very knowledgeable and comforting. Any of our nurses can talk to concerned people, and our front desk girls are wonderful and take a lot of phone calls,” Jelinek added.
Sometimes, Jelinek learns that people who are registered with Two Rivers had vaccinations elsewhere. Others have their names not only on the Two Rivers list, but other sites such as HyVee, Walmart and Medicap Pharmacy, which also are taking registrations for people eligible for vaccines right now. She streamlines those duplicates.
But the biggest hurdle is finding the last few people eligible for vaccinations. On Thursday, Two Rivers put out a press release asking people aged 65 and older to register Thursday afternoon to get a vaccine Friday at Viaero Center. Two Rivers is eager to complete that over-65 age group.
But that process works both ways.
On a recent afternoon, an 85-year-old woman called because no one had contacted her yet about receiving a vaccine.
“People want to know when they will get their shots. They ask, ‘Where am I on the list?’ or ‘Why hasn’t anyone called me?’” Mulligan said. “We want to give this vaccine out, but we have 12,000 people registered. Right now we’re really pushing people who are 65 and over. We are ready for them to call us.”
The South Central Nebraska Area Agency on Aging is assisting with that effort. It has helped sign up older people who do not have computer skills. It has distributed vaccine information to area senior centers. “We have also reached out to Medicaid waiver clients to help them sign up,” said Rod Horsley, the SCNAA executive director.
Scrambling to use shots
Another complication: Once the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are thawed, they need to be used immediately or discarded. Often, Two Rivers scrambles in the late afternoon to find a registrant who can hurry over to get a vaccine so a vaccine won’t go to waste.
“Once we get it out of the freezer, it must sit for a certain period in order to thaw. Once we get one vial punctured, we have to use it in a certain amount of time,” Mulligan said.
“If we have vaccine that needs to be used within an hour, I won’t leave a message and wait around. They might not get that message for three hours, and by then, it will be too late. I don’t want to give someone hope that they will get a vaccine,” said Haleigh Cunningham, a Two Rivers health educator who assists Jelinek.
But many people will not answer their phones if they don’t recognize the numbers. Jelinek and most of the staff members use state-provided cellphones, so the numbers aren’t recognizable. Two Rivers has no voice mail setup, either.
Jelinek prefers to call a land line, if she can, “but a lot of people don’t answer,” she said. Or, if they do, they are suspicious when they pick up the phone. “But then they relax and they say, ‘I’d love to get the vaccine. I understand they do have to be careful. Scammers are calling them, and we don’t want anyone to be scammed,” she said.
Not long ago, scammers were calling people who had registered for vaccines, asking for credit card numbers and other information. “We won’t ever ask for that,” Jelinek said. Especially since the shots are free.
“Anyone providing COVID vaccines will not ask for money,” Mulligan said.
Trial by fire
Mulligan likes to say she “works with germs and people.” Armed with a degree in biochemistry, she has worked in a lab and for Boys Town near Omaha. “Now I work with germs and people at the same time. I love it, but I never predicted that I’d live in a day and age when I had specific opinions about brands of vaccines.”
Jelinek joined the Two Rivers staff in October after working as a supervisor with the South Central Nebraska Area Agency on Aging. “I wish I knew what I was getting into,” she laughed. “Seriously, I love every minute of this. Everybody’s awesome here.”
Cunningham worked at Two Rivers for three summers while earning a degree in elementary and special education at Hastings College. “Never in my life did I think I’d be working on a vaccine team,” she said. “But I’m using biology, social work and education, so many aspects. It takes all of us working together. It’s awesome.”
The three are constantly in each other’s offices. Although Two Rivers just moved into its West 11th Street office last April, its staff has tripled since then, and space has become so cramped during its pandemic work that two and three people now share each office.
“We can’t get all the chairs in,” Jelinek said, laughing. “Jeremy (Eschliman, Two Rivers health director) likes to call us ‘double-bunched,’ with two people per office.” Many employees work for Two Rivers from home, especially contact tracers, who call people who are COVID-19-positive to try to track the spread of the virus.
State registration system
The Two Rivers staff members will get a break now that the new statewide COVID-19 vaccine registration system — the Nebraska State Immunization Information System — opened Friday. People already signed up with Two Rivers don’t need to re-register, but those who have not should enroll either with Two Rivers or the state at vaccinate.ne.gov.
The Two Rivers data will be merged with the state data, so all information is available statewide.
“We’ll still be calling people,” Jelinek said. But, added Cunningham, “This will save us so much time.”
Even after making all those calls, Jelinek loves her job.
“I feel like I am doing some good. This is good for the state of Nebraska and good for the world,” she said.