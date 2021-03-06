Behind the scenes at Two Rivers Public Health District

“If we have vaccine that needs to be used within an hour, I won’t leave a message and wait around. They might not get that message for three hours, and by then, it will be too late. I don’t want to give someone hope that they will get a vaccine,” said Haleigh Cunningham, a Two Rivers health educator who assists Jelinek.

But many people will not answer their phones if they don’t recognize the numbers. Jelinek and most of the staff members use state-provided cellphones, so the numbers aren’t recognizable. Two Rivers has no voice mail setup, either.

Jelinek prefers to call a land line, if she can, “but a lot of people don’t answer,” she said. Or, if they do, they are suspicious when they pick up the phone. “But then they relax and they say, ‘I’d love to get the vaccine. I understand they do have to be careful. Scammers are calling them, and we don’t want anyone to be scammed,” she said.

Not long ago, scammers were calling people who had registered for vaccines, asking for credit card numbers and other information. “We won’t ever ask for that,” Jelinek said. Especially since the shots are free.

“Anyone providing COVID vaccines will not ask for money,” Mulligan said.

