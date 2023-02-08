KEARNEY – The Red Cross is offering a “boot camp” for prospective Disaster Action Team members 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 25 at the Fort Kearny Red Cross building at 520 West 48th St.

Red Cross disaster action teams are the first line of care, comfort and compassion for those affected by a local disaster. As demand for Red Cross services increase, additional volunteers are needed.

DAT members distribute relief supplies, assist clients with temporary lodging and other disaster-caused needs, and offer some health services, mental health services and spiritual care.

No previous experience is required. Volunteers will be trained to respond to a scene of a disaster and properly assist those affected.

“Volunteers carry out 90% of the service provided by the American Red Cross, so without volunteers, we couldn’t do what we do,” Rachelle Lipker, executive director of the American Red Cross of Central and Western Nebraska, said.

“DAT members are there in the immediate hours after a home fire or other disaster to provide compassionate care and comfort. They are an important part of our mission,” she added.

Prospective volunteers will complete all of the necessary training on Feb. 25 to become DAT members.

Pre-registration is required. Contact Marion McDermott at 308-258-1536, or Marion.McDermott@redcross.org.