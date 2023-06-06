KEARNEY — Becky Gardner has been named the Kearney/Buffalo County CASA Volunteer of the Month in June for her advocacy of abused and neglected children.

As a CASA volunteer since July 2021, Gardner has advocated for six children in three families. Gardner has donated 136 hours and has driven 680 miles to see the children and attend meetings.

She became a CASA volunteer because she wanted to make a difference and invest in the lives of children.

“As a nurse, I have been an advocate for patients, but being a CASA gives me the opportunity to be an advocate for kids in a completely different capacity,” she said.

“At the very minimum, every child deserves to know that there are good people who care about them, and if I can be the one to show them that, then I want to be there for them and meet that need,” she said.

New training classes for CASA volunteers will be held in July and October. To find out more, call 308-865-5675 or email Jodi Richards at jrichards.casa@mnca.net.