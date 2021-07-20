Be ready for flaggers, pilot vehicles during road project from Kearney to Gibbon

KEARNEY — Flaggers and pilot vehicles will be helping motorists navigate a resurfacing project on U.S. Highway 30 between Kearney and Gibbon until sometime Monday, when the work is expected to be finished.

When the armor coating project began on Tuesday, the morning traffic that trailed the pilot vehicle stretched almost one-half mile.

Although motorists were delayed about five minutes while they waited for their turn to follow the pilot vehicle, they’ll be happy to learn there’s less likelihood of cracked windshields because the crushed aggregate used in the armor-coating process isn’t tossed up by trucks. Damaged windshields and stone-chipped paint were common years ago when gravel — not shale — was used for armor-coating.

It’s likely that motorists have an idea what to expect with the armor coating between Kearney and Gibbon. That’s because the process used this week is the same that was used to armor coat Highway 30 between Kearney and Elm Creek, Merchant said.

“We did this exact same project on Highway 30 west of Kearney,” said Merchant, District 4 operations and maintenance manager for the Nebraska Department of Transportation.