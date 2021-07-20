Be ready for flaggers, pilot vehicles during road project from Kearney to Gibbon

KEARNEY — Flaggers and pilot vehicles will be helping motorists navigate a resurfacing project on U.S. Highway 30 between Kearney and Gibbon until sometime Monday, when the work is expected to be finished.
When the armor coating project began on Tuesday, the morning traffic that trailed the pilot vehicle stretched almost one-half mile.
Although motorists were delayed about five minutes while they waited for their turn to follow the pilot vehicle, they’ll be happy to learn there’s less likelihood of cracked windshields because the crushed aggregate used in the armor-coating process isn’t tossed up by trucks. Damaged windshields and stone-chipped paint were common years ago when gravel — not shale — was used for armor-coating.
It’s likely that motorists have an idea what to expect with the armor coating between Kearney and Gibbon. That’s because the process used this week is the same that was used to armor coat Highway 30 between Kearney and Elm Creek, Merchant said.
“We did this exact same project on Highway 30 west of Kearney,” said Merchant, District 4 operations and maintenance manager for the Nebraska Department of Transportation.
The armor coating process involves spraying a solvent on the existing asphalt surface. A thin layer of crushed shale then is spread over the solvent. The DOT’s heavy steam rollers then force the shale into the treated surface. During the span of the next several days, the weight of passing cars and trucks will further force the shale to become a strong renewed driving surface for the highway.
“There is almost no problems with damaged windshields,” Merchant said about shale aggregate.
The 10-mile armor coating project between Kearney and Gibbon won’t be the last time this year when motorists contend with constriction work on Highway 30.
Tentatively on Aug. 30, Werner Construction is scheduled to begin fixing problems on Highway 30 from Gibbon to Shelton.
It’s a more complicated, time-consuming project because the contractor first much patch the concrete that underlays the asphalt driving surface. When the concrete is patched, the new layer of asphalt can be laid down.
Merchant said the Gibbon-to-Shelton project might be finished before winter, but the work also might not be complete until spring.
Like this week’s armor coating work, the project between Gibbon and Shelton will involve flaggers and pilot vehicles so work can continue while the traffic rolls.
Merchant said the project also will include some deck repairs on the Gibbon overpass.