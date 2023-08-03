LEXINGTON — Central Nebraskans are invited to participate in the nationwide All of Us Research Program, which aims to help build one of the most diverse health databases ever created.

The program, part by the National Institutes of Health, aims to interview more than one million people across the country to gather health data to accelerate research that may improve the health of Americans, according to organizers.

Adults aged 19 and older can participate 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday (Aug. 7-10) at the Dawson County Annex Building at 200 W Seventh St.

They will have blood drawn or give a saliva swab, and answer a questionnaire about their health history. The visit should take about 30-45 minutes. No registration is required.

Participants will learn more about their health, their genetic traits and ancestry, their potential increased risk of developing certain diseases and how their bodies might react to certain medicines.

They will receive all data and information collected about themselves, including up to 500 years of information about their ancestry.

The data will help experts learn how biology, lifestyle, and environment affect health so they can find better ways to prevent and treat disease.

"While we know that our district is rich with diversity and culture, we know that our communities are not well represented in national data. This is an opportunity to create our own representation in health information," Katherine Mulligan, the Two Rivers planning section supervisor, said.

"Every person contributing to this study will be able to access their own health information. We're excited to see how our environment affects the health of each individual in our area," she added.

Residents from central Nebraska are invited to participate, especially those in minority groups, rural residents and the elderly because 80% of much research is done on young to middle-aged adults in heavily populated urban areas, and a wider sample is desired.

The goal of All of Us is to speed up health research discoveries and to enable new kinds of individualized health care. The largest database will be created around minority groups to look at their environments, lifestyles, family health history and genetic makeup.

The health data will be stored at the Mayo Clinic and will be available for research and projects all over the world. Identifying information will be stored at Vanderbilt University in Nashville.

Two Rivers Public Health Department is open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays. For more information call 888-669-7154.