BD in Holdrege receives order for more than 1 billion injection devices to support COVID-19 vaccination efforts

HOLDREGE — Becton, Dickinson and Company, a leading global medical technology company with a facility in Holdrege, recently announced that it has received pandemic orders for needles and syringes totaling more than 1 billion injection devices to support global COVID-19 vaccination planning efforts.

This milestone reflects commitments from governments across the world, including the United States, Australia, Belgium, Canada, Germany, Netherlands, Saudi Arabia, Spain and the United Kingdom, among several others, as well as non-governmental organizations supporting vaccine deployment for developing countries.

Shipments are underway and more than 300 million injection devices have been delivered around the world so far with the remaining orders to be delivered between now and the end of 2021 to support vaccine administration. These devices are being shipped to governments or appointed distribution partners where they then will be distributed to health care facilities based on each country’s individual distribution and allocation strategy. BD continues to be in discussions with governments and non-governmental organizations on the need to place orders immediately for delivery later in calendar year 2021 and 2022.