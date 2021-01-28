BD in Holdrege hiring to supply global vaccination effort

HOLDREGE — Becton, Dickinson and Company in Holdrege plans to add up to 45 new jobs as part of the company’s expansion to support global COVID-19 vaccination efforts.

BD announced in July a partnership with the U.S. government to invest $70 million in the company in order to develop new manufacturing lines for injection devices that will provide priority access to the government for hundreds of millions of syringes and needles to support current and future pandemic vaccination efforts. The company will be hiring for a variety of positions including engineers, mechanics, electronic technicians and general production operators for all shifts.

“BD is a leading employer in the region. They have excellent pay and benefits. These jobs are going to be available to people both in the community and outside the community,” said Ron Tillery, executive director of Phelps County Development Corporation. “We are also hoping this will buoy the strength of the market overall. One of the interesting things, of course, is they are addressing a critical need in the fight against COVID. The syringes here are going to serve a global market, not just the United States.”