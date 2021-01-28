BD in Holdrege hiring to supply global vaccination effort

HOLDREGE — Becton, Dickinson and Company in Holdrege plans to add up to 45 new jobs as part of the company’s expansion to support global COVID-19 vaccination efforts.
BD announced in July a partnership with the U.S. government to invest $70 million in the company in order to develop new manufacturing lines for injection devices that will provide priority access to the government for hundreds of millions of syringes and needles to support current and future pandemic vaccination efforts. The company will be hiring for a variety of positions including engineers, mechanics, electronic technicians and general production operators for all shifts.
“BD is a leading employer in the region. They have excellent pay and benefits. These jobs are going to be available to people both in the community and outside the community,” said Ron Tillery, executive director of Phelps County Development Corporation. “We are also hoping this will buoy the strength of the market overall. One of the interesting things, of course, is they are addressing a critical need in the fight against COVID. The syringes here are going to serve a global market, not just the United States.”
The vast majority of the expansion will take place at the Holdrege facility with the remainder going to the Columbus plant. New syringe and needle lines will be installed at the Holdrege facility, and there will be some capacity added in Columbus for cannula grinding. A cannula is a small tube for insertion into a body cavity, duct or vessel.
Providing housing to potential employees in the community is a goal PCDC and its partners have been working on for some time, said Tillery.
“We are well down the road in creating up to 40 new housing units in the community over the next couple of years,” he added.
Twenty duplexes recently have become available, and six townhouses are under construction and should be available in the spring. There are also 19 single-family lots that are fully developed and ready to build on this spring.
“Housing is a critical issue, and we have been working on that for some time. We will have to redouble our efforts. We want people who work here to also live here,” Tillery said.
BD Holdrege is the community’s largest employer with more than 600 workers. The new production lines should be operational by summer.
BD has more than 80 manufacturing facilities worldwide and is the largest manufacturer of injection devices in the world. The Nebraska facilities include Holdrege, Broken Bow and Columbus.