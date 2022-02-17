BD Holdrege recognized for supplying needles, syringes for vaccination efforts around world

HOLDREGE — Becton, Dickinson and Company was recently announced as a 2021 “Heroes of the Supply Chain” honoree by Healthcare Ready.

Healthcare Ready is a national nonprofit organization working with public/private partners to strengthen the resiliency of communities before, during and after disasters. Led by BD, the Healthcare Distribution Alliance, AdvaMed, Regeneron, the pharmaceutical industry and frontline workers, the awardees were selected for driving creative solutions to a myriad of obstacles presented by COVID-19, hurricanes and wildfires during the past year.

“Healthcare Ready is pleased to honor key sectors of the supply chain as ‘Heroes of the Supply Chain’ for their Herculean efforts to quickly adapt, pivot and innovate to fulfill the needs of the health care system and patients they serve during an incredibly challenging year,” said Courtney Romolt, programs manager of Healthcare Ready. “Throughout 2021, manufacturers surged capacity to support unprecedented global demand for vaccines and treatments, distributors worked around the clock to ensure seamless delivery of medications, and brave frontline workers relentlessly provided care for patients in need. These heroes deserve our recognition, dedication and gratitude for going above and beyond to safeguard the health of the nation during this unprecedented time.”

As a leading global medical technology company and the world’s largest manufacturer of injection devices, BD swiftly partnered with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to invest in a $70 million expansion of its Nebraska manufacturing facility soon after COVID-19 hit U.S. shores. By ramping up their manufacturing capabilities, BD is making it possible to accelerate the path to normalcy by supplying billions of needles and syringes to enable COVID-19 vaccination efforts around the world.

Through its “Heroes of the Supply Chain” initiative, on an annual basis, Healthcare Ready recognizes sectors of the health care supply chain that have gone above and beyond to ensure patients and providers have the supplies, medications, sanitization products and personal protective equipment during emergencies.

For more information, visit www.healthcareready.org.