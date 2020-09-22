BD facility in Holdrege a part of $70 million expansion project, will help with COVID-19 vaccination effort

HOLDREGE — A $70 million expansion project for Becton, Dickinson and Company largely will affect the company’s Holdrege facility.
BD announced in July a partnership with the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, which is part of the U.S. Health and Human Services Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response, to develop new manufacturing lines for injection devices that will provide priority access to the U.S. government for hundreds of millions of syringes and needles to support current and future pandemic vaccination efforts, according to a press release.
“All of the new syringe and needle lines will be installed at our facility in Holdrege. We will be adding some capacity in Columbus for cannula grinding (part of the process to manufacture needles), but the vast majority of the work will be in Holdrege,” said Troy Kirkpatrick, BD’s senior director of public relations, in an email.
BARDA will invest $42 million into the $70 million project to expand BD’s operations and manufacturing in Nebraska. BD has more than 80 manufacturing facilities worldwide and is the largest manufacturer of injection devices in the world. The Nebraska facilities include Holdrege, Broken Bow and Columbus.
The project is expected to be completed within a year, and BARDA will have priority access to injection devices from the new manufacturing lines to support mass vaccination efforts for COVID-19 and future pandemics.
“The project has officially started and is on track to be completed next summer as expected,” said Kirkpatrick.
BD also has finalized an initial pandemic order for 50 million needles and syringes to be delivered by the end of December 2020 to support the U.S. vaccination effort for COVID-19. The order will be fulfilled through BD’s current manufacturing capacity.
“Any potential new hires wouldn’t happen until the lines are installed and ready to be operated next summer. The actual number of people we would need to run the new lines will depend on the demand at the time (either for COVID-19 vaccination products or other government needs for future stockpiling),” Kirkpatrick said.
He added they may need about 20 more employees in Holdrege and up to eight in Columbus, pending demand next summer.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.