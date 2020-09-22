BD facility in Holdrege a part of $70 million expansion project, will help with COVID-19 vaccination effort

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HOLDREGE — A $70 million expansion project for Becton, Dickinson and Company largely will affect the company’s Holdrege facility.

BD announced in July a partnership with the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, which is part of the U.S. Health and Human Services Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response, to develop new manufacturing lines for injection devices that will provide priority access to the U.S. government for hundreds of millions of syringes and needles to support current and future pandemic vaccination efforts, according to a press release.

“All of the new syringe and needle lines will be installed at our facility in Holdrege. We will be adding some capacity in Columbus for cannula grinding (part of the process to manufacture needles), but the vast majority of the work will be in Holdrege,” said Troy Kirkpatrick, BD’s senior director of public relations, in an email.

BARDA will invest $42 million into the $70 million project to expand BD’s operations and manufacturing in Nebraska. BD has more than 80 manufacturing facilities worldwide and is the largest manufacturer of injection devices in the world. The Nebraska facilities include Holdrege, Broken Bow and Columbus.