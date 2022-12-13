BD Construction's Linette Butler receives the 2022 Community Supporter Award

KEARNEY — Linette Butler of Kearney has received the 2022 Community Supporter Award from the Associated General Contractors-Nebraska Building Chapter.

The Community Supporter Award recognizes Butler, general manager of BD Construction Inc./Kearney, for using her construction skills and leadership talents to support, promote or move the industry forward outside of her work responsibilities.

In presenting the award, AGC noted that Butler has served not once but twice as president of the AGC Nebraska Building Chapter Board of Directors — the first woman to hold that position.

She has been a board member from 2007 to present. She served as chairperson of the Membership Development Committee and completed AGC’s Construction Leadership Academy.

A graduate of the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce Leadership Nebraska Class XI, Butler served on the Kearney Works Board of Directors, UNK’s College of Business and Technology Dean’s Leadership Council, Kearney Area Chamber of Commerce Envoys and the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women leadership team.

Butler actively pursues opportunities to promote construction careers and has served as speaker for Buffalo County's Envision program, which is designed to empower students in their choice of careers. She also participates in local career expos for high school students. She supports the student AGC chapter at UNK in a variety of ways.