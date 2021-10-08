BD completes stepped-up manufacture of syringes, needles in COVID fight

The new lines increase capacity of BD’s existing needle and syringe supply capabilities domestically. To date, the company has provided several hundred million injection devices to the federal campaign.

This marks a timely manufacturing milestone as the United States heads into flu vaccination season and the critical need for these essential devices continues.

“Domestic manufacturing has proven critical to responding rapidly and effectively to this pandemic,” said Dawn O’Connell, HHS Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response. “With millions of lives at stake, we do not have time to wait for supplies to be shipped from other countries. Taking action now to increase U.S.-based manufacturing capacity will allow us to meet the needs of patients and health care providers while also creating valuable U.S. jobs.”

Increasing supply capacity from the company’s Holdrege facility builds on a 70-year manufacturing legacy in the state. BD operates three other world-class manufacturing facilities in Nebraska: Broken Bow and two facilities in Columbus.