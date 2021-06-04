Battle of the Badges Blood Drive next week in Tri-Cities

KEARNEY — Fire departments and police departments from Grand Island, Kearney and Hastings will compete for the most blood donors when the American Red Cross sponsors its annual Battle of the Badges Blood Drive next week.

Blood will be collected noon-6 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday at Fort Kearney chapter of the American Red Cross at 520 W. 48th St.

All who come to donate will receive a commemorative “Battle of the Badges” T-shirt.

To schedule an appointment, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor app, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 800-RED CROSS (800-733-2767).

Use sponsor code: Tri City BoB to donate to this drive.

All blood types are needed. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.

All donors 18 years and younger must meet certain height and weight requirements. Individuals who are 17 years old, weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood.