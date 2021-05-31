Battle of Badges blood drive a Tri-City effort

KEARNEY — The American Red Cross is partnering with Kearney first responders for the annual Battle of the Badges blood drive on June 8-11 in Kearney.

During the drive members of the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department and the Kearney Police Department will compete to see who can recruit the most blood donors. Similar blood drives are taking place with first responders in Grand Island and Hastings as well.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Kearney blood drive will be noon-6 p.m. June 8-9 at the Fort Kearney Chapter of the American Red Cross at 520 W. 48th St.

Donors will receive a “Battle of the Badges” T-shirt.

To schedule an appointment download the Red Cross Blood Donor app, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 800-RED CROSS (800-733-2767). Use sponsor code: Tri City BoB to donate to this drive.