Bases Loaded fits like an old glove; plays Sunday at Harmon Park

KEARNEY — Steve Main, one of the founders of Bases Loaded, reported that the band’s schedule quickly filled up with gigs.

“We are extremely busy right now,” he said. “It seems like people are going back to a lot of the outdoor summer events; not so much indoor shows. I think everybody is a little more comfortable with outdoor shows. We’ve been playing wineries, breweries and town celebrations, things like that.”

Playing outside requires the same equipment as an indoor show but Main usually requests some sort of covering over the stage.

“The big thing for us is to be protected from the sun and the elements, which can be a challenge,” he said. “If we’re playing at night, it’s not a big deal, but during the daytime we always request that it be a covered area. It’s not only tougher on us as performers but also on the equipment. It can get too hot if it’s in the direct sun.”

WHERE & WHEN What: Bases Loaded performs as part of the Concerts in the Park series, presented by Kearney Area Arts Council When: 7 p.m. Sunday Where: Sonotorium stage at Harmon Park, 29th Street and Fifth Avenue Admission: Free Contact: KearneyArts.org Additional performance in the Concerts in the Park series: - July 10: West Wind - July 17: Raw Slang - July 24: OK Sisters - July 31: Blackberry Winter

Bases Loaded will perform at 7 p.m. Sunday at the Sonotorium at Harmon Park as part of the Concerts in the Park series. Admission to the concert, presented by Kearney Area Arts Council, is free.

Bases Loaded performs cool country and classy rock, including songs by George Strait, Sugarland, The Eagles, Journey, Fleetwood Mac, Leann Rimes and Jimmy Buffet.

The line up includes Main on percussion, his wife Lori Main on keyboards, Gordy Chapin on bass and new comer Aaron Barnes on guitar.

“Our sound is similar to the sound in the past,” Main said. “Aaron has a little bit different lead singing voice. We’ve been getting some very strong comments about that. He was formerly with the Jesse Carr Band and One Horse Town.”

With the addition of Barnes on guitar, Bases Loaded has expanded its playlist.

“We’re still doing a lot of the same songs we performed before he arrived,” Main said. “We’re still very much vocal-based, playing a lot of songs with vocal harmonies. We have four lead singers. That’s always what has set Bases Loaded apart from other bands. All of us do sing leads at one time or another during the night. Having those strong vocalists, we do a lot of songs that use a lot of vocal harmonies like The Eagles and The Doobie Brothers.”

Main studied music at the University of Nebraska at Kearney. In 2018, the Nebraska Country Music Hall of Fame inducted him into the organization. He has also worked as a recording engineer as well as performing with other area bands including Fable, Jolly Roger, The Insiders, The OK Sisters Band, Treo and The Main Event.

The performance on Sunday will also include free activities for children by YMCA Creative Arts starting at 6:15 p.m.